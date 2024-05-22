AWD Jeep Avenger 4xe launched in UK from £30,999

The new Jeep Avenger 4xe, the model line’s new range-topper, has gone on sale in the UK priced from £30,999.
At launch, the 4x4 is available in two trims: base Upland and a special The North Face Edition. The latter is priced at £34,999 and limited to 4806 examples. Over the standard car, it gets Summit Gold accents and “a nature-inspired colour pallet”. Deliveries will begin in March.
Featuring an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain – it is not offered as an EV – the 4xe will “go further, faster and better off road” than any rival and “establishes a new standard” in the class, says Jeep.
“We are proud to introduce a model that not only delivers on performance and sustainability but also sets a new standard for versatility and style,” said new Jeep Europe boss Eric Laforge.
The Avenger was launched as an EV in mid-2023, with a cheaper pure-petrol variant introduced in the UK a few months later. Both are front-wheel-drive models, but Jeep had always planned to eventually offer an all-wheel-drive variant to build on the brand’s long history of off-road ability. A 4x4 version was first previewed at the 2022 Paris motor show.
Former boss Antonio Filosa, now head of Stellantis North America, previously told Autocar: “Every time we think of a Jeep product, we think of a four-wheel-drive version. Jeep is by far the most capable brand in the world, and for us capability is all around off-road. So in each segment, any Jeep vehicle must have more capability than every rival.”
The Avenger 4xe combines a 134bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine driving through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a pair of 28bhp electric motors (one on each axle). The 48V hybrid system is designed to offer significant traction and torque to boost its off-road performance. Jeep claims it can generate up to 1400lb ft at the rear wheels, a figure likely achieved by multiplying motor torque by the gear ratio.
The all-wheel drive system helps to give the 4xe a 0-62mph time of 9.5sec and the top speed is 120mph. Jeep also claims a “minimal” increase in CO2 emissions over the existing Avenger hybrid offered in some markets, although the firm has yet to give an exact figure.
The powertrain uses a ‘smart’ all-wheel drive system, so power is always sent to all four wheels below 19mph. Between 19mph and 56mph, the rear axle is powered only when required, and two-wheel-drive is always used at higher speeds to minimise fuel consumption.
There is on-demand torque distribution in all-wheel drive mode, with a split of up to 50:50 front to rear. The Selec-Terrain drive mode function features Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud and Sport settings, which alter the power distribution and stability control for the various conditions.
I've never seen one on the road yet, either. They should have launched this as 4x4 from the start. Also surprised this is a hybrid not pure electric.