Autocar Awards 2021 podcast special - listen to our winners

Our coverage of the 2021 Autocar Awards continues with an in-depth chat with some of our winners
8 June 2021

To mark the reveal of the 2021 Autocar Awards winners, Autocar has released the latest in its series of podcast specials.

In this feature-length episode, editor Mark Tisshaw, editor-at-large Matt Prior, editor-in-chief Steve Cropley and road test editor Matt Saunders discuss the winners of this year's accolates, along with reactions from some of those honoured.

The Autocar Awards, sponsored by electric car battery producer Britishvolt, celebrate both the greatest cars of the past twelve months and people who helped made them great, and who are responsible for driving the motor industry forward.

You can listen in by clicking here.

This year’s Autocar Awards was purely an online event, due to ongoing restrictions on large public gatherings in the UK. Other coverage includes an in-depth video on our YouTube channel and extra stories on the Autocar website. 

