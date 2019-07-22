Audi SQ7 revamped with 429bhp V8 diesel power

Hot SUV gains new look and powertrain to take on Range Rover Sport and Porsche Macan
James Attwood, digital editor
Audi has launched an updated version of the range-topping SQ7 SUV, featuring a 429bhp turbocharged V8 diesel engine.

The seven-seat Range Rover Sport rival, which will go on sale in the UK next month, features the recent facelift seen on the rest of the Q7 range, with the addition of several S-specific details. They include a revamped grille, aluminium mirror details, quad chrome exhaust pipes and 21-inch cast aluminium wheels. 

The 4.0-litre biturbo V8 diesel engine is the same featured in the recently revealed SQ8, and offers 664lb ft of torque, a 0-62mph time of 4.8secs and a limited top speed of 155mph. As in the SQ8, the diesel engine is boosted by a 48-volt mild hybrid Electrically Powered Compressor (EPC) that aids the two turbochargers, improving torque under acceleration at low speeds.

The powertrain of the sport SUV is driven through an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, and the SUV features Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. Adaptive sport air suspension is fitted as standard, while the SQ7 also features progressive steering to improve handling. 

There are 400mm brake discs at the front, with 370mm discs at the rear. The callipers are finished in black, although they are optionally available in red.

The interior of the SQ7 features bespoke leather sports seats with integrated head restraints, and Audi’s MMI navigation plus system.

The SQ7 will be offered in a Vorsprung edition, which adds all-wheel steering to further boost handling. It also features 22-inch wheels, and seats fitted with climate control and a massage function.

The SQ7 will go on sale in the UK in August, with prices expected to start from around £76,500.

Our Verdict

Audi SQ7

Audi SQ7

Some impressive innovations make an already commendable SUV great, just in time to compete with premium rivals like the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5

