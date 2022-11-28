BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi RS6 and RS7 boosted to 621bhp for 2023
Audi RS6 and RS7 boosted to 621bhp for 2023

New Performance models replace standard RS6 and RS7 in UK, with £15,000 price increase
News
2 mins read
28 November 2022

The new Performance variant of the Audi RS6 Avant will become the sole version sold in the UK when it arrives in December, triggering a significant price increase. 

Fitted with a larger turbocharger, its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 has been uprated by 30bhp and 37lb ft to deliver 621bhp and 627lb ft, reducing the 0-62mph sprint time by 0.2sec to 3.4sec.

The super-estate will be joined by the new Audi RS7 Sportback Performance, which uses the same powerplant and gets identical performance figures.

Both cars continue with the same eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes and carbon-ceramic brakes.

New additions come in the form of 22in lightweight wheels – available in gold – that are wrapped in high-performance Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres. A self-locking centre differential also comes as standard. 

Audi has binned much of the insulation from both cars’ engine bays in a bid to reduce weight, which now stands at 2090kg in the RS6 and 2065kg in the RS7 – a reduction of 8kg a piece. The insulation removal brings with it a louder sound from the engine, Audi claims.

Prices now start from £112,650 for the RS6 Avant and £116,305 for the RS7 Sportback – both up by £14,980. Carbon Black and top-rung Vorsprung trims bring £8950 and £17,400 price increases respectively.

Standard equipment now boasts the Park Assist Pack (a head-up display and a 360deg camera) and will soon include the RS Dynamic Pack , which includes an upped 174mph top speed, all-wheel-drive steering and a Quattro Sport differential on the rear axle.

Other additions the new variants bring include the new Ascari Blue and Dew Silver matt paint colours and Marcato blue interior accents.

Elsewhere inside, much remains unchanged, with both models keeping Audi’s 12.3in Virtual Cockpit display, which now boast motorsport-derived shift indicators (for optimal gearshift times) as well as a new traffic-light system for the launch control.

Deliveries for the new Performance models will begin in December, when the current standard RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback will be removed from UK sales.

Phewitt21 28 November 2022

Wow these are a real surprise... no really... Audi upping the price a lot for not a lot of performance increase.    These cars were due to arrive 2 years after the launch of the original when Audi realised there performance flagships were outgunned by all of their major rivals.

I expect with the Q8 off the German Configurator ahead of its refresh announcement then this engine will find its way into the RSQ8 as well - but I hope with more power still to compete with the competition which again outgun the Q8

