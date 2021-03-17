Audi RS Nogaro Editions pay homage to 1994 RS2 Avant

Audi's TT RS Coupé, RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupé, RS5 Sportback and RS6 Avant are now available in Nogaro Blue, inspired by the colour that featured on the 1994 RS2 Avant.

The pearl-effect finish, named after a race track in south-west France, is one element of a limited-edition run of the hot models. Just 25 examples of each will be coming to the UK.

Offering “awe-inspiring Audi Sport pace in an even more desirable and exclusive package”, the five models also benefit from further “exclusive specification”.

Seven-spoke 20in Rotor wheels feature on the TT RS, while the RS4 Avant and RS5 duo get a five-arm flag-style alloy. The most powerful of the group, the RS6 Avant, gets 22in gloss-black rims. Red brake calipers with the RS logo feature on each.

Also common to all are front spoilers, side sills and rear diffuser in matt-finish aluminium, while the door mirrors, Audi logo rings and RS badges come in gloss black.

All gain the upgraded Audi Sport exhaust, signified by the twin oval tailpipes in black.

Inside, the colour scheme is continued with Denim blue stitching on the Nappa leather seats, centre console, instrument cover, steering wheel and floor mats. There's also additional leather covering the upper instrument panel, door shoulders and centre console, while Alcantara appears on the steering wheel and gear lever.

The limited-edition cars also benefit from a Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard.

Mechanically, all remain the same. Thus the Nogaro TT RS retains that car’s 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 395bhp for a 0-62mph time of 3.7sec. The powerplant of the RS4 Avant and RS5 models, meanwhile, is a 2.9-litre turbo petrol V6 that's good for 444bhp. The RS6 Avant puts out 592bhp courtesy of a twin-turbo petrol V8.

Prices start at £67,765 for the TT RS, rising to £115,240 for the RS6 Avant. All Nogaro Edition models are available to order now.

