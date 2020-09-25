Audi R8 Green Hell is limited-run special of 611bhp supercar

Audi has unveiled a special limited-run ‘Green Hell’ version of its R8 supercar to celebrate its success in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Based on the R8 Performance coupe, and using the same 611bhp naturally aspirated V10, the R8 Green Hell is designed to pay tribute to the R8 LMS GT car, which has won the endurance event at the German circuit five times since 2012.

Limited to just 50 units worldwide, the R8 Green Hell costs €233,949 (£212,000) in Germany. It is offered in a special dark green paint scheme, although customers can also choose grey, white or black.

The bonnet, A-pillars, roof and rear end are partly covered in a matt black foil, while the doors feature transparent matt numbers similar to race car numbers.

There are also matt black highlights on the front end, sills, diffuser, mirror housing and rear wing, with the 20in wheels also painted in the same colour, along with red detailing on the rims.

The interior gains lightweight bucket seats, and Alcantara covering with blue-green stitching on the centre panels, instrument display shield, steering wheel, armrest and other areas.

Under the new styling elements, the R8 Green Hell is mechanically unchanged from the R8 Performance, with a 0-62mph time of 3.1secs and a top speed of 205.7mph.

READ MORE

Hardcore Audi R8 Green Hell hinted at in patent filing

Audi R8 V10 coupe 2020 review

Racing Lines: how to survive the Nürburgring 24 Hours