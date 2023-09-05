New 2024 Audi Q8 range priced from £75,500

Audi’s Q8 flagship SUV has gained wide-ranging technology upgrades, an improvement in perceived quality and a simpler exterior design – and it will be priced from £75,500 in the UK.

Set to go on sale on 10 October, the new Audi Q8 range consists of three core specifications in the UK: S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung, offering a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains. The range is topped by the performance-focused Audi SQ8, which has Black Edition and Vorspung variants.

Entry-level S Line models are fitted with electric sports seats as standard, plus keyless go, a digital cockpit, a head-up display, four-zone climate control and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

As the name suggests, Black Edition models gain black trim inside and out, including 22in wheels, door mirrors and Audi badges. Black Edition cars start from £80,050.

High-spec Vorsprung cars are priced from £99,300 and are fitted with a panoramic sunroof, all-wheel steering, powerful LED headlights and leather upholstery. Other kit includes massage seats, heated rear seats, and power-closing doors.

The powerful SQ8 is priced from £97,245 and has bespoke exterior styling and 23in alloy wheels as standard, as well as Quattro all-wheel drive, adaptive air sports suspension and parking assistance.

Following the lead of the recently updated Audi Q8 E-tron, the German brand's BMW X7 rival is offered with subtle styling changes, including matrix LED lights, smoother surfacing, larger front air intakes for a more aggressive look and a new exhaust system that promises an enhanced engine note.

The most obvious visual tweak is the redesigned grille, which receives a new look specific to Audi's flagship cars, featuring vertical inlays with a brushed aluminium effect. Meanwhile, higher-trim cars get colour-coded body trim for a more minimalist look.

Power comes from largely the same range of engines as before, with the hot SQ8 using the same 500bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, with cylinder deactivation that allows it to run on four cylinders.

Autocar understands the even hotter RS Q8 will receive a similar suite of upgrades in the coming months, but there's no word yet on any changes for its 592bhp V8.

Sitting below the SQ8 is the Q8 60 TFSI, which uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol V6 with 335bhp for a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec. All V6 engines use mild-hybrid tech, which allows the engine to switch off and coast for up to 40 seconds in low-demand situations.

The diesel options also remain as before. The base 45 TDI gets a 227bhp 3.0-litre V6, with the 50 TDI using a 282bhp version to shave the 0-62mph time by a second to 6.1sec. Top speeds are 140mph and 150mph respectively.