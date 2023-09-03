Audi Q6 E-tron to be unveiled on 18 March

The Audi Q6 E-tron will be unveiled on 18 March, the brand has confirmed, kicking off its full-scale assault on the electric SUV market.

This is the first car to ride on the new PPE electric car platform, which has been developed in collaboration with Porsche, opens up new packaging opportunities and introduces an electronic architecture that enables a near-total rethink of Audi's digital interfaces.

At last year's Munich motor show, Audi highlighted the focus its designers have placed on the real-world needs of its driver and passengers in its newly designed interior. Then-head of design Marc Lichte said: "By understanding the interior as the centre of our customers’ lives and experiences, we are rejecting the status quo and systematically designing the vehicle from the inside out."

Boot space of the new A6 E-tron is rated at 526 litres, or 1529 litres with the rear seats folded down, and there is a 64-litre 'frunk' for charging cables and small luggage.

Audi said the lack of a transmission tunnel frees up extra leg room and allows for a more comfortable middle seat in the rear.

As standard, the Q6 E-tron gets a curved, panoramic infotainment display measuring 14.5in, which is paired with an 11.9in digital instrument display. The front passenger also receives their own screen, with a 10.9in unit that is integrated into the dashboard and is capable of music selection and sat-nav route planning.

An abundance of soft-touch, sustainable materials feature on the dashboard and around the centre console.

Both the driver and passenger get a cupholder and two USB charging ports, plus a wireless charging pad.

An LED strip running around the cabin has a brightness of 1200cd and serves three functions: it welcomes occupants on entry, flashes when the indicators are on and shows the state of charge when the car is plugged in.