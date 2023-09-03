BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi Q6 E-tron to be unveiled on 18 March
UP NEXT
New petrol Fiat 600 priced from £23,735 in the UK

Audi Q6 E-tron to be unveiled on 18 March

Audi's long-awaited electric alternative to the Q5 ushers in a radical new approach to cockpit design
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 March 2024

The Audi Q6 E-tron will be unveiled on 18 March, the brand has confirmed, kicking off its full-scale assault on the electric SUV market.

This is the first car to ride on the new PPE electric car platform, which has been developed in collaboration with Porsche, opens up new packaging opportunities and introduces an electronic architecture that enables a near-total rethink of Audi's digital interfaces.

At last year's Munich motor show, Audi highlighted the focus its designers have placed on the real-world needs of its driver and passengers in its newly designed interior. Then-head of design Marc Lichte said: "By understanding the interior as the centre of our customers’ lives and experiences, we are rejecting the status quo and systematically designing the vehicle from the inside out."

Related articles

Boot space of the new A6 E-tron is rated at 526 litres, or 1529 litres with the rear seats folded down, and there is a 64-litre 'frunk' for charging cables and small luggage.

Audi said the lack of a transmission tunnel frees up extra leg room and allows for a more comfortable middle seat in the rear.

As standard, the Q6 E-tron gets a curved, panoramic infotainment display measuring 14.5in, which is paired with an 11.9in digital instrument display. The front passenger also receives their own screen, with a 10.9in unit that is integrated into the dashboard and is capable of music selection and sat-nav route planning.

An abundance of soft-touch, sustainable materials feature on the dashboard and around the centre console. 

Both the driver and passenger get a cupholder and two USB charging ports, plus a wireless charging pad.

An LED strip running around the cabin has a brightness of 1200cd and serves three functions: it welcomes occupants on entry, flashes when the indicators are on and shows the state of charge when the car is plugged in.

Audi Q6 E-tron interior

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e
Mini Countryman EV front three quarter lead
Mini Countryman Electric
8
Mini Countryman Electric
2024 VW Passat front lead
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
toyota yaris review 2024 01 cornering front
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
audi q6 e tron 202329 proto

Audi Q6 E-tron 55 prototype

Electric Q5 equivalent promises a similarly balanced spread of competencies and hugely competitive EV credentials

Read our review
Back to top

The digital assistant, now represented by an avatar on the digital display, can locate nearby chargers and adjust certain functions when summoned by the command 'Hey Audi'.

Audi says it can learn from its users over time to offer "the best possible support" without being asked - such as automatically setting the climate control.

One of more than 20 new models Audi plans to launch by 2025, the Q6 E-tron promises a 372-mile (600km) range. Its PPE platform also allows a charging rate of up to 270kW, thanks to its 800V electrical architecture.

Full performance figures for the Q6 E-tron have yet to be released, but the Audi A6 E-tron concept packs a claimed 463bhp and 590lb ft from its dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain.

The Macan boosts this to 630bhp and 833lb ft, thanks to new permanently excited electric motors using a ‘double V’ magnet arrangement.

Audi Q6 Sportback spy shot – rear

The Q6 will be followed by the launch of a coupé-SUV version (Sportback, in Audi nomenclature). This is expected to trade some practicality and affordability for a more fashionable and aerodynamic body shape, yielding a slight boost in range.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 4 September 2023
The integration of that passenger screen is absolutely awful.

Latest Reviews

kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e
Mini Countryman EV front three quarter lead
Mini Countryman Electric
8
Mini Countryman Electric
2024 VW Passat front lead
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
toyota yaris review 2024 01 cornering front
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris

View all car reviews