Audi E-tron GT due redesign with 750bhp RS on the cards

The Audi E-tron GT will receive a host of eye-catching styling revisions as part of a mid-life facelift – which could include the arrival of a new RS variant with as much as 750bhp.

Planned for launch towards the end of 2024, the Tesla Model S rival was spotted undergoing its final stages of testing in Germany with very little camouflage covering its bodywork.

Our spy photographer’s images suggest that the design of the E-tron GT will be brought more in line with the all-new Audi Q6 E-tron SUV, which is set for launch in February 2024.

It will also follow in the footsteps of the Porsche Taycan, its Volkswagen Group sibling, in gaining more aerodynamically optimised front and rear bumpers, a revised front grille and new alloy-wheel designs.

Unusually for a facelift, the front and rear light designs appear to remain the same.

At the rear, the diffuser is much more prominent, with large side blades channelling air at either side of the bumper.

The side profile remains largely the same, save for redesigned side skits.

Judging by the muscular brake set-up and additional cooling apertures at the front, the range-topping RS E-tron GT could be made even more powerful.

It could pack the same 750bhp powertrain as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, bringing about a 113bhp increase over the current RS E-tron GT, which produces 636bhp and dispatches 62mph in 3.3sec.