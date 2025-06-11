BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi adds plug-in hybrid option to Q5 with 62 miles of electric range

E-hybrid versions of Q5 and Q5 Sportback are two of 10 new PHEVs to be launched by the German brand in 2025

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
11 June 2025

The Audi Q5 has gained a plug-in hybrid variant, which offers up to 62 miles of electric-only driving.

Badged E-hybrid Quattro and offered in both regular SUV and Sportback bodystyles, the new PHEV uses the same powertrain as the new Audi A5 and Audi A6 saloons and estates.

The powertrain is centered on Audi’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol four. Paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, it delivers 295bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.2sec and a top speed of 155mph.

Electricity is drawn from a 25.9kWh (total) battery. The can be charged at a rate of 11kW by an AC charger or via regenerative braking (up to 75%), with levels selected via paddles behind the steering wheel.

The car can be started in either electric or hybrid mode.

In the UK, the Q5 E-hybrid and Q5 E-hybrid Sportback will be sold exclusively sold in four-wheel-drive Quattro guise.

Standard equipment includes 19in alloy wheels, LED lighting front and rear, S sports suspension and Audi’s advanced MMI infotainment system.

The two new Q5 models are two of 10 new PHEVs to be launched by the German brand across its line-up in 2025.

UK pricing starts at £56,740 for the regular SUV and £59,240 for the Sportback.

Orders will be taken from July for delivieres beginning in September.

Read our review

Car review
01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving

Audi Q5

Mid-sized SUV packs a rare powertrain: diesel hybrid. Does it stack up?

Read our review

