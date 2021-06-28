BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro revealed as track-only hypercar

Le Mans concept-derived race car ditches road-going Valkyrie's hybrid system, is exclusively V12-powered
James Attwood, digital editor
28 June 2021

Aston Martin has revealed the 1000bhp Valkyrie AMR Pro, an 'extreme' track-only version of its new hypercar featuring a purely combustion-engined powertrain, which the firm claims can lap the Le Mans 24 Hours circuit in 3mins 20secs.

The new machine is based on development work for now-abandoned plans to develop a Le Mans Hypercar racing version of the Valkyrie that was developed by Aston, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and engineerting firm Multimatic. The original study resulted in a concept car shown at the 2018 Geneva show, which Aston described as an optimised track version of the road car.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro is a development of that concept, and because it does not need to meet motorsport regulations, Aston says it has been able to go further in several areas. The firm claims that the capabilities of the news machine 'far exceed' the original concept.

Aston boss Tobias Moers said: "Valkyrie AMR Pro is a project beyond compare, a true ‘no rules’ track-only version. The Valkyrie AMR Pro is testament to Aston Martin’s commitment to pure performance and this performance DNA will be evident in our future product portfolio."

Without needing to meet racing regulations, Aston has pushed the design of the Valkyrie AMR Pro further, extending the wheelbase by 380mm and the chassis track by 96mm at the front and 115mm at the back. It also gains a dramatic new aerodynamic package that adds 260mm to the overall length of the car, and which Aston claims offers more than twice the downforce of the road car.

The aerodynamic package makes extensive use of underbody and overwing airflow to develop downforce, and Aston says enabled it to generate lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro retains the road car's 6.5-litre Cosworth V12 engine, although to save weight the hybrid system has been removed. The engine has been tuned further to rev to 11,000rpm, with Aston saying it is "on track" to produce more than 1000bhp by the time production begins.

The machine has also undergone a major weight reduction programme. As well as removing the hybrid, measures include "ultra-lightweight" carbon fibre bodywork, carbon suspension wishbones, and a perspex windscreen and side windows.

The claimed 3min 20secs lap time around the 8.5-mile Le Mans circuit would make the machine as fast as the new LMH racing cars that will contest the event this year.

Forty cars will be produced, all left-hand drive, with delivers beginning in the final quarter of this year. Buyers will be invited to a special track day experience event.

Production is due to begin shortly, with deliveres starting before the end of the year. The final testing programme for the machine will involve Aston Martin's current F1 drivers, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

