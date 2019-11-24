Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 'Concorde edition' set for imminent reveal

Aston Martin looks set to announce a partnership with British Airways and the creation of a special-edition DBS Superleggera on 26 November.

A tweet from the official British Airways account (below) first set the rumours in motion. The posted link takes you to the Aston Martin page of UK dealer group Dick Lovett, where people are asked to register their interest in "something very exciting" to be announced next Tuesday.

Coming in to land on 26th November, register to witness an automotive icon coming soon here: https://t.co/PZcwz8FOI6 pic.twitter.com/W3jPqWcRR6 — British Airways (@British_Airways) November 22, 2019

Soon after, a source believed to be close to the firm contacted Autocar with images of a DBS, appearing to be involved in a photoshoot. It features white paint (the same as the DBS graphic in the British Airways tweet) and prominent Union Jack exterior detailing.

While there's no reference to Concorde itself on the car, the second photo gives the game away, because the car is entering a hangar in which eagle-eyed aviation enthusiasts will spot the front landing gear of the iconic supersonic passenger jet. What's more, Dick Lovett is the official Aston Martin dealer of Bristol, and the Aerospace Bristol museum contains the last Concorde to ever fly.

The involvement of Dick Lovett suggests the car is a dealer-specific special available to order only through the group. No details of the model have been confirmed, but we can expect the full lowdown next week.

Read more:

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera review