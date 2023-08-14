Aston Martin DB12 Volante is most powerful V8 cabrio GT

The new Aston Martin DB12 Volante is aimed at being the world’s first open-top ‘super tourer’, offering the most powerful V8 of any cabrio GT currently on sale.
The Volante’s brief was to deliver the same “uncompromised” handling and performance provided by the DB12 coupé, Aston Martin explained. Chopping the roof off reduces the torsional rigidity required for outright dynamic ability, so special attention was paid to reinforcing the Volante’s chassis.
The suspension mounts have been made stiffer – by 140% at the front end – and a crossbrace has been added across the engine bay.
These revisions mean the DB12 Volante has 3.7% more torsional rigidity than its DB11 predecessor. That car’s ‘K-fold’ soft top is carried over to the DB12 Volante. It can open in 14sec and close in 16sec, doing so at vehicle speeds of up to 31mph.
The addition of the roof and extra chassis bracing incurs a significant weight penalty of 111kg. The Volante is otherwise unchanged compared with the DB12 coupé. It’s powered by the same Mercedes AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, which sends up to 671bhp and 590lb ft of torque via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and to the road through the rear wheels.
Despite the additional mass, the Volante’s straight-line performance only marginally trails that of the coupé: it dispatches the 0-62mph sprint just 0.1sec slower, in a claimed 3.7sec.
So they finally fix the interior. Then they utterly obliterate Aston Martin by killing Aston Martin engines. Stroll and Moers should be drawn and quartered. Felisa is now added to that list. They wouldn't sell a DB8 -- they called it DB9 instead -- lest people think it was a mere V8. Now they're delighted to sell a DB12 that not only doesn't have a V12, but doesn't even have an Aston Martin engine. The V12 "surviving" in the mega-priced limited edition Valour doesn't count. This is an automotive tragedy. Stroll and Moers shoudl be drawn and quartered, and Felisa can join them.
I don't understand this argument at all. Aston has 50 years history with V8s and 30 years with customer engines of various configurations. The last year Aston relied solely in house engines was 1993 - they sold 43 cars that year. The last British sports car brand to decide to dump customer engines in favour of in house units was TVR and it bankrupted them. All the most successful Astons over the years have had customer engines: the DB7 had a Jaguar straight six and a V12 derived from two Ford V6s, DB9 had the same V12, Vantage had a Jaguar V8, the DBX has an AMG V8, and the AMG V8 version of the DB11 was by far the better reviewed and more bought version over the in house V12 - no wonder theyre quietly dropping it for the DB12.
Happy to explain.
First, about TVR: TVR had never built its own engines, until it decided very late in its history to try just that. Their own engines proved troublesome, which helped to kill the company. Conversely, Aston Martin began in 1913 and for almost its entire life has made its own engines. Its a huge part of Aston's heritage. The engines were also good engines.
Second, the last clean-sheet 100% not-derived-from-anything Aston Martin engine was used in 2000, not 1993.
Third, "derived from" engines and bought-in "customer" engines are entirely different things. The AMG engine is built by Benz and essentially off-the-shelf, a true customer engine. There is nothing Aston about it at all - it's merely tuned differently and they had to make it fit into the car. It's 100% a Mercedes-AMG engine - there is nothing whatsoever different about the engine itself. That same engine is in hundreds of thousands of Benzes. As you said, the DB7 i6 uses essentially a Jaguar engine, and my view on that is the basically the same as for the AMG engine. That said, it was done when Aston was as close to dying as possible without actually dying, so extreme measures were understandable. In a completely different category are the Vantage's 4.3/4.7 V8 engines and the 5.9 V12 (as well as the 5.2). The V8 was "derived" from the Jaguar V8, but was so completely re-engineered that it is not in any way a "customer" engine. The block, crank, bearings, conrods, pistons, rings, cams, valves, heads, etc. are all bespoke to the Aston Martin engine - essentially, the Aston V8 shares nothing with the Jaguar V8. It was built in the Aston Martin Engine Plant, an Aston-only facility within a Ford plant that was staffed entirely by Aston employees and the only think it did was hand-build Aston Martin engines. These V8s were only ever used in Aston Martins. To me, all of this makes the 4.3/4.7 V8 an Aston Martin engine. Aston's V12 was not derived from two Ford V6s. Rather, it was derived from the Duratec V6 (one of them) and purpose-designed and built to be Aston's V12. The block, crank, and heads were each designed and built specifically, and only, for Aston's V12. There are a few common components, such as pistons, but it was not Ford's off-the-shelf two-V6s-stuck-together in any way. It was initially built by Cosworth specifically for Aston, and then built by Aston itself in the Aston Martin Engine Plant. It was never used in any car other than an Aston Martin. Again, IMO, it's an Aston Martin engine.
To be clear, the AMG V8 is a great engine, but it has no business being in an Aston Martin. When the DB11 V8 was introduced it handled better than the V12, largely because the engine is lighter. They then updated the DB11 V12 and improved its handling considerably. Even though handling is a high priority for me, a DB11 V12 is an Aston Martin. The V8 version isn't - its beating heart is straight out of a Mercedes. Would a Ferrari be a Ferrari if it had an AMG engine? Of course not. Same thing goes for Aston Martin.
Have some sympathy for your point of view. Maybe in the future Aston will engineer its own engines. As an investor I hope so. But for the moment what they need is sales and profits. Going with their shareholders Mercedes helps with both. BTW TVR's Peter Wheeler, who I knew well, loved to tinker around with stuff and building engines was just his latest train set - albeit with the slightly strange Al Melling. I raced a Tuscan at Spa one year and having blitzed Peter through Eau Rouge was surprised when he passed me back up the hill. He later explained that he was running an "experimental" engine! He knew he was ill (60 cigarettes a day doesn't guarantee longevity) and when he got an absurd offer for the business wasted no time in accepting it. The spolied Russion boy who made the offer was the reason TVR failed. Nothing to do with their engines.