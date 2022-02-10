BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin DB11 to be reinvented in wide-reaching update
UP NEXT
625bhp Alpina B5 GT revealed as firm’s most powerful model yet

Aston Martin DB11 to be reinvented in wide-reaching update

Grand tourer will receive new suspension, powertrains and infotainment for 2023; Vantage to follow suit
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
24 January 2023

Aston Martin is priming the DB11 grand tourer for an extensive mechanical and technological overhaul, which will help it to compete more effectively with the newer Mercedes-AMG SL and Ferrari Roma

New images captured by Autocar’s spy photographers show a heavily camouflaged DB11 undergoing road testing - giving itself away as the updated car with a revised front fascia, which looks to be modelled on the Aston Martin DBR22 speedster shown in August last year.

Despite being a clear continuation of the existing DB11 – which arrived seven years ago – the updated car promises to be a thoroughly modern proposition inside and out.

Company chairman Lawrence Stroll previously said the new version will be more like an “all-new” car, bringing upgraded engines, gearboxes, suspension and, most importantly, an overhauled interior.

“How can you have an Aston Martin that sells for £150,000 with three-year-old technology?” Stroll asked early last year, referring to the ageing Mercedes-Benz-derived trackpad system the DB11 has used since launch. 

An agreement with Mercedes-Benz meant Aston Martin could only use the German firm’s technology once it had been used in Mercedes models for three years – “a silly thing the previous management agreed to”, according to Stroll.

He confirmed that the new car will get a touchscreen infotainment system, differentiated from Mercedes’ tech by “our own faces, our own voices – a proper English accent”.

The choice between V8 and V12 models is likely to remain, with both subject to substantial revamps. The latter was recently uprated to 759bhp for the swansong DBS 770 Ultimate, thanks to a 7% bump in turbo pressure and ignition tweaks.

Aston Martin product and marketing boss Alex Long told Autocar the V12 is “synonymous with the brand”, adding it has “a huge emotional connection for the customers”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review

Aston Martin DB11

Aston kicks off its ‘second century plan’ with an all-new turbo V12 grand tourer

Read our review
Back to top

The eight-pot is likely to be the upgraded version of the M177 unit found in the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63, which raises the potential for outputs of 577bhp and 590lb ft. For reference, the current DB11 V8 produces 528bhp and 498lb ft.

Related articles

That the test mule was captured wearing 305-width rear tyres – 10mm broader than those fitted to the existing model – hints at a power uplift substantial enough to require the additional rubber.

The smaller Aston Martin Vantage will receive a similar suite of upgrades, whereas the closely related DBS will go off sale once the 770 Ultimate’s 499-car run – 300 coupés and 199 convertibles – is complete.

It is all part of a move to ramp up sales of its front-engined sports cars to 4000 units per year, Stroll explained. "That is the true consumer demand," he said when confirming the round of updates was inbound.

An early stage of Stroll's turnaround plan for Aston Martin centred on reducing the company's output to meet demand, rather than building for wholesale. 

Hinting at how radically evolved the new cars will be, Stroll told reporters: "You'll be very impressed with the all-new 'front engines' next year."

Car Review
Aston Martin DB11
Read our full road test review
Read more

"There's no similarity at all to the current cars," he said, but added that there will be "some carry-over" at the rear end.

Advertisement
Back to top

The updated models, said Stroll, will be "what those cars should have always felt like". The DB11 is expected to arrive first, and is expected to make its official debut later this year. 

Used cars for sale

 Aston Martin DB11 5.2 V12 BiTurbo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£154,790
210miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante 2dr Touchtronic Auto
2022
£159,000
465miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 V8 2dr Touchtronic Auto
2022
£159,000
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 Volante 4.0 V8 Volante Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£164,950
521miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Volante Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£179,991
565miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£149,950
599miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 5.2 V12 BiTurbo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£174,991
733miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Db11 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£144,999
799miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB11 4.0 V8 Volante Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£149,950
885miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
Valor1 30 March 2022

As a current Aston Martin owner, and someone who went to order  another new Aston Martin only to have Aston Martin kill that plan, I would note a few problems with, e.g., the current Vantage.

As others have noted, the interior is so inferior in quality compared to the 911 and other cars, particularly at this price point. No glovebox?  Are they freaking kidding me?????

The bonnet release on the passenger side of the car for more than 80 percent of AM sales?

I wanted to order a roadste with (1) a manual gearbox and (2) I wanted to order the optional carbon ceramic brakes.  Despite expecting to pay thousands more for carbon ceramic brakes and offering to pay many thousands more for a manual, Aston Martin said, even if a Q car, they would not sell me a manual gearbox Vantage and they would not sell me a roadster with carbon brakes!   

Add to this Aston Martin service in the U.S. can be terrible compared to other companies.  

So what does this do?  It pushes people to buy Porsches....even those of us who really did not want a Porsche.  Porsche will sell, for less money than a Vantage, a 911 Targa with carbon ceramic brakes and a manual gearbox....and a far better built car, inside and out....with an actual glovebox!  Imagine that!  And Porsche service is miles better than AM's service.   

For the money Aston Martin charges for an inferior product, Aston Martin should at least give their customers what they want and are willing to pay for, otherwise, there simply is no reason to buy an Aston Martin at all.

NorfolkS2TVR 11 February 2022
Can't see AM surviving whilst the disruptive Lawrence Stroll is allowed to dictate policy. If he thinks that changing the infotainment system will make people by the cars he's even more deluded than I thought. Personally I have no problem with using AMG engines as they seem to be very good. AM is too small a company to be afford designing and building it's own engines. Anyway, hope I'm wrong and that AM not only survives but flourishes. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I wouldn't buy one as I think they're pug ugly and not a patch on the previous designs, though I applaud all those who think otherwise and bought one- you have my total respect
Caddylad 10 February 2022
The brand's current line up needs a general overhaul... The DBX has without a doubt helped AM's pockets to survive, however the Vantage and DB9, previously, were very beautiful cars, and the current Vantage and DB11 are very much in need of a bit of a update. I absolutely love the brand, as I do with Jaguar. Hopefully Aston will pull it out of the bag as it would be so sad to see it fall. Unfortunately, they don't have the money behind them like Bentley do, being part of the VW group. But I hope they can make it.

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives