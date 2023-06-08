BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin axes mid-engined Ferrari 296 GTB rival
Alfa Romeo confirms electric urban SUV is imminent

Aston Martin axes mid-engined Ferrari 296 GTB rival

British marque had previously been expected to offer a mainstream model to rival the Ferrari 296 GTB
mark-tisshaw-autocar
8 June 2023

Aston Martin has halted the development of a mainstream mid-engined supercar rivalling the Ferrari 296 GTB to instead focus on limited-run halo models such as the Valkyrie and Valhalla.

The marque signalled its intent to compete with the 296 GTB, the McLaren Artura and Lamborghini Huracán with the Vanquish Vision concept in 2019.

However, speaking to Autocar at the Monaco Grand Prix, chairman Lawrence stroll said “volume wasn’t important” and that the brand’s focus would instead be profitability and exclusivity; it will not make a “normal” mid-engined car.

He added that the Valhalla will be limited to 999 units in its initial coupé form. It will be built around a carbonfibre monocoque being developed by the Aston Martin Performance Technologies division, newly established in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team’s new factory at Silverstone.

The wind tunnel there will also be used to optimise its aerodynamics, with the result, said Stroll, that the car will be “as impressive” as the Valkyrie. 

It will also be the first Aston Martin to use a hybrid powertrain, borrowing a turbocharged plug-in-hybrid V8 from technical partner Mercedes-AMG.

The 4.0-litre powerplant revs to 7200rpm and drives the rear axle through an all-new bespoke eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which will also be used on other future Aston Martin models. Combined with two electric motors – one per axle – it will produce more than 1000bhp, framing the Valhalla to take on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, targeting a Nürburgring lap time of 6min 30sec.

Autocar understands that the Valhalla will be priced between £600,000 and £700,000.

Symanski 8 June 2023

“volume wasn’t important”   With Marek Reichman desiging for you it's never going to be a problem.

 

In another AutoCar article Stroll states he wants 10,000 car per year with a one to two year waiting list.   And the possibility of going up to 20,000.    Does this sound like volume to you?

 

Won't be long until Geely takes over control of Aston Martin and they can get a competent designer and management in place.   Look how successful they've been with Volvo and Lotus.

 

Saucerer 8 June 2023

So, does Lawrence Stroll considers the volumes produced by the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari excessive and as such, those marques are not exclusive or prestigious enough? Because that's what it seems like he's saying if Aston Martin are not interested in volume but exclusivity only. Is he trying to pitch Aston Martin at an even higher level of rareness and prestige, like Bugatti, Paganni or Koenigsegg? Considering though that the DB11/12 and Vantage are the volume sellers, that does seem at odds with Stroll's aspirations for Aston Martin.

scrap 8 June 2023

The AMG V8 hybrid drivetrain is so heavy. What's the point in a mid-engined supercar that weighs two tonnes?

After the ridiculous Valkyrie, Aston Martin still have a lot to do to make a mid-engined car that works on the road.

