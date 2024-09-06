Alpine to unveil electric Porsche Macan rival on 11 October

Alpine will reveal the A390 Beta concept on 11 October, providing a first look at its upcoming Porsche Macan rival.

It will be an electric crossover with a rakish coupé-like silhouette, set to closely resemble the A390 that's due to enter production next year.

The concept make its public debut at the Paris motor show, which opens its doors on 14 October.

It will be one of seven electric cars in Alpine's 'dream garage', which is intended to make the French brand a contender in the mainstream premium market.

Alpines will be designated based on their positioning in this line-up, with the first numeral referencing its size and the second (10 or 90) meaning it's focused on performance or daily usability respectively.

Nonetheless, the latter cars' dynamics will be inspired by the flagship Alpine A110 sports car.

“The idea is to use the driving experience of the A110 and duplicate it in different segments,” said Alpine design chief Antony Villain.

“We want something high-performance, sporty and energised. We don’t want something that just goes in straight lines super quickly.”

This will require “various technical solutions”, such as torque vectoring and four-wheel steering, added Villain.