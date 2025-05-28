BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpine confirms V6-powered Ferrari SF90 rival for 2028
BMW 5 Series first in line as brand to update entire ICE line-up

Alpine confirms V6-powered Ferrari SF90 rival for 2028

French firm says combustion still makes sense for sporting flagships as mainstream models go EV

28 May 2025

Alpine will launch a supercar in 2028 with a turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain pumping out more than 1000bhp, the head of the Renault Group’s premium brand has said.

The new supercar was previewed by the firm’s Alpenglow concept, which also featured a V6. However, Alpine has opted to add twin electric motors on the front axle to create an all-wheel-drive layout and beef up the output.

Alpine had been moving in the direction of an all-electric line-up, with production of its A110 combustion-engined sports car ending early next year. However, the brand has decided it needs a combustion engine for its new supercar and hasn’t ruled out additional hybrid models in the future.

“We are not selling electric cars. We are selling sporty cars, passion cars, exclusive cars,” said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief at the launch of the A390 EV crossover.

The supercar, including its V6 engine and high-powered electric motors, will be developed by the Renault Group’s racing and performance-focused Hypertech Alpine R&D division, located at the Viry-Châtillon Formula 1 engine facility to the south of Paris, said Krief. The target weight of the car is below 1600kg.

Krief worked in R&D at Ferrari when the company developed the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale, which is likely to be a key benchmark for the new car. However, the layout of the new Alpine supercar is closer to that of the Lamborghini Revuelto V12 plug-in hybrid, which also uses twin electric motors on the front axle, sourced from UK-based Yasa.

The Alpine supercar won’t use Yasa’s slimline axial-flux hybrid motors - also found on the SF90 - but instead more conventional radial-flux motors of Hypertech’s own design.

“Axial flux is perfect between the engine and a gearbox. But on the front axle, if you have a big diameter, it doesn’t matter,” said Krief.

Alpine is targeting incredibly high power density from its new electric motors – enough to achieve 1000bhp in total with the V6. Fitting twin motors on the front axle also allows Alpine to control the power of each wheel separately, to the benefit of overall handling.

The Alpenglow V6 concept theoretically ran on hydrogen, which would give Alpine a potential way of extending the life of the supercar when it eventually falls foul of 2035 emissions regulations that call for the end of tailpipe CO2 emissions.

The supercar will cost more than €200,000 (£168,000) to ensure the limited-run project is profitable.”If we’re able to sell €155,000 Renault 5 Turbo, you think there could be room for Alpine above that,” said Krief.

The supercar will showcase the work of the Hypertech division, which is being used to more aggressively find overlaps between the world of motorsports and road cars, something car companies have long struggled to achieve. ”We are going to create a lot more links than traditionally,” said Krief. 

The division will “tap into excellence in motorsports to turbocharge Alpine and Renault Group,” said Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo at the same A390 launch.

David Francis

