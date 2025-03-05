BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine A390 crossover pictured for first time ahead of May reveal
UP NEXT
Volvo considers future without estate cars in shift to SUVs

Alpine A390 crossover pictured for first time ahead of May reveal

Production model will feature tri-motor set-up and active torque vectoring for "lightweight" feel

News
Will Rimell AutocarCharlie Martin Autocar
4 mins read
5 March 2025

Alpine is applying the finishing touches to its first crossover, the A390, ahead of its launch on 27 May.

New pictures of a mule testing in the wilds of Lapland reveal key details of how it has transformed since the Beta concept car was unveiled at the 2024 Paris motor show.

That concept was conceived as “a bigger A110 for five” that pairs a futuristic fastback design with what Alpine believes to be best-in-class driving dynamics. 

Related articles

Its design has been largely carried through to the production model, which looks to have retained the Le Mans-inspired fin that runs through the centre of its body, as well the prominent front daytime-running light bar.

Alpine has also confirmed that the five-seat production car (the concept had just four racing-inspired bucket seats) will measure 4.62m long, 1.53m tall and 1.89m wide, so it is slightly smaller than the rival Porsche Macan Electric.

The A390 is currently undergoing stress-testing in the freezing temperatures of Lapland, Alpine said, to ensure it can deliver sufficient performance in temperatures as low as -40deg C.

The region's low-grip surfaces are also being used to hone the A390's torque vectoring and stability control systems, which will be key to providing it with a similar character to the acclaimed A110 sports car.

The production A390 will use the Renault Group’s Ampr Medium EV platform – making it a relation of the Renault Megane E-Tech – and it will be positioned as a rival to the likes of the BMW iX2 and Tesla Model Y. Its powertrain will use one motor at the front and two at the rear.

Alpine has benchmarked the Porsche Macan-sized crossover against its own four-cylinder sports coupé and claims its tri-motor powertrain combines with active torque vectoring to give the “driving dynamic of a lightweight car”. This set-up, said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief, will also be adopted by the upcoming A110 EV.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews

Back to top

Design chief Antony Villain said: “Most EVs are about just driving straight. Here, the driving sensation is developed similar to the A110. This is mainly down to the torque vectoring.”

The concept on which it is based, the A390 Beta, is itself inspired by the 2022 Alpenglow concept, which serves as “the mother of all future Alpine cars”. At its unveiling, it was described as 80% production-ready.

Elsewhere, the concept’s alloy wheels, designed in the shape of a snowflake (“both strong and light”), will light up blue when active torque vectoring is in operation. It has been confirmed that this feature will make production.

Radical elements that won't appear on the production model include the rear-hinged doors, the rear light strip-cum-spoiler (which can extend by up to 80mm to reduce drag) and the radical Formula 1-inspired interior – although these all point to “the future of the brand”, said Villain.

Alpine A390 Beta concept interior

Advertisement
Back to top

That concept's interior is centred around a hydraulically assisted driver’s seat, which can switch from the standard driving set-up to one that mirrors an F1 bucket. The pedals also raise, while the steering wheel transforms from wide to narrow and displays extra information such as the weather.

The cabin has also been designed for the front passenger to “share the driving experience”. As well as getting the same type of seat (although without the ability to change position), a dashboard-fitted panel in front of the passenger displays upcoming road information. According to Villain, this means they are “no longer a passenger and now a co-pilot”. 

Elsewhere, the interior's Alps theme can be seen in the white (snowy) seats and in the floor, which has been designed to mimic stones found on an Alpine pass. These light up when the car is moving, with beams travelling from front to rear to give the feeling that you’re floating over the road.

Alpine A390 Beta concept rear

Alpine wouldn’t be drawn on the battery, range or power the production car might possess but Robert Bonetto, vice-president of Alpine Engineering, told Autocar it would “not aim to be the fastest” or the rangiest car of its type, because increasing the battery size would add weight. Instead, it will offer “the right levels” and “be something that is still competitive”, he said. 

When it does arrive, it will come with a hefty price, said Krief – below £100k but expensive enough to keep volumes lower than those of rivals.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

 BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£21,000
61,800miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi SE Connect Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,390
38,919miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,721
11,097miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI SE Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,951
7,965miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,143
4,550miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 EcoFLEX 12V S Euro 5 5dr
2013
£2,095
95,926miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 4 SERIES GRAN COUPE 2.0 420d SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,200
59,750miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 4.0T V8 Turbo TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£59,995
59,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,290
51,457miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
18
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 11 October 2024
That looks absolutely fantastic! Let's hope the production version, at least in top spec, looks just like it.
ShugT 11 October 2024

dumpy little turd , isnt it??

Andrew1 20 February 2025

Who, the man in the mirror?

Nickktod 11 October 2024

Based on the same platform as the Megane EV (from £33k), benchmarked against the Macan EV (from £67k), but priced from just under £100k. Good luck with that. 

Andrew1 11 October 2024

Car brand snobbery.

xxxx 11 October 2024

or just plain facts.

Andrew1 20 February 2025

Brexitard kind of "facts".

xxxx 5 March 2025

And there you go, who else will you attempt to insult just because you don't thier opinions or the facts presented?

aarp 5 March 2025

Well... Bentley charges £170k for a Bentayga, based on the same platform of a £66k Audi Q7... so Alpine won't be the first trying that...

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai 2025 jb front action 8150
Nissan Qashqai
7
Nissan Qashqai
Ford Focus review lead
Ford Focus
8
Ford Focus
hyundaiioniq9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai Ioniq 9
01 BMW ix 2025 review front driving
BMW iX
9
BMW iX
mazda cx30 rt 2025 front corner jh 31
Mazda CX-30
8
Mazda CX-30

View all car reviews