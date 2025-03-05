Alpine is applying the finishing touches to its first crossover, the A390, ahead of its launch on 27 May.

New pictures of a mule testing in the wilds of Lapland reveal key details of how it has transformed since the Beta concept car was unveiled at the 2024 Paris motor show.

That concept was conceived as “a bigger A110 for five” that pairs a futuristic fastback design with what Alpine believes to be best-in-class driving dynamics.

Its design has been largely carried through to the production model, which looks to have retained the Le Mans-inspired fin that runs through the centre of its body, as well the prominent front daytime-running light bar.

Alpine has also confirmed that the five-seat production car (the concept had just four racing-inspired bucket seats) will measure 4.62m long, 1.53m tall and 1.89m wide, so it is slightly smaller than the rival Porsche Macan Electric.

The A390 is currently undergoing stress-testing in the freezing temperatures of Lapland, Alpine said, to ensure it can deliver sufficient performance in temperatures as low as -40deg C.

The region's low-grip surfaces are also being used to hone the A390's torque vectoring and stability control systems, which will be key to providing it with a similar character to the acclaimed A110 sports car.

The production A390 will use the Renault Group’s Ampr Medium EV platform – making it a relation of the Renault Megane E-Tech – and it will be positioned as a rival to the likes of the BMW iX2 and Tesla Model Y. Its powertrain will use one motor at the front and two at the rear.

Alpine has benchmarked the Porsche Macan-sized crossover against its own four-cylinder sports coupé and claims its tri-motor powertrain combines with active torque vectoring to give the “driving dynamic of a lightweight car”. This set-up, said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief, will also be adopted by the upcoming A110 EV.