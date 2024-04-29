BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine A110 set for sub-tonne, £200k final edition
UP NEXT
Jeep Recon 4x4 primed for 600bhp EV and hybrid option

Alpine A110 set for sub-tonne, £200k final edition

Extreme variant of the A110 will be strictly limited and priced well above the £90,000 A110 R
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
29 April 2024

Alpine is preparing to send the A110 out on a high note with a stripped-out, track-focused variant to rival the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Developed with input from Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon, the climactic variant of the A110 is understood to be a strictly limited proposition priced well above the £90,000 A110 R.

Reputable enthusiast publication Les Alpinistes reports that just 110 examples will be built, starting at €250,000 (£215,000). 

Related articles

The sports car was previously spotted testing at the Nürburgring, revealing its significantly more aggressive aerodynamics package.

The A110 R-sourced rear spoiler is much more aggressively raked and its endplates have sprouted small winglets to boost downforce.

Below the spoiler is a new lip, presumably designed to aid stability at high speeds.

Up front, the new A110 wears a new set of canards and the bonnet gains a pair of deep nostrils above the radiator to provide better cooling for a more powerful engine.

Autocar understands the four-cylinder unit's output will be boosted from 296bhp to around 330bhp, and Les Alpinistes reports that it will put out 345bhp running on 102Ron race fuel.

Torque is expected to increase by nearly 50%, meanwhile, from 236lb ft to 332lb ft, which is said to necessitate a switch from the standard seven-speed automatic gearbox to the stronger six-cog unit from the final-edition Renault Mégane RS Ultime - Renaultsport’s final car. 

It's reported that a gearbox swap will require the A110’s engine bay to be redesigned, but it isn't confirmed how extensively the coupé’s structure has been revamped. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman
mg3 review 2024 01 urban panning
MG 3 Review
8
MG 3 Review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

Alpine A110

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Read our review
Back to top

Alpine is also targeting a kerb weight below 1000kg, giving the new A110 a similar power-to-weight ratio as the Cayman GT4 RS, rated at 348bhp per tonne.

Autocar understands Alpine’s ambition is to beat the GT4 RS’s Nürburgring lap time of 7min 4.51sec. In October, spy photographers clocked the A110 at 7min 18.77sec with Ocon behind the wheel, suggesting there’s still more for Dieppe to unlock.

The new variant is expected to be the final outing of the current A110 before it's retired to make way for the next-generation electric model, and it could wear the Ultime name to reflect this position.

A110 sales are set to be severely restricted over the next couple of years, due to the European Union’s new GSR2 safety standards. The current car doesn't comply with the standards, which will come into effect this July, but has been granted a two-year stay of execution on the condition that Alpine sells fewer than 1500 cars per year in the EU until the model is withdrawn from sale.

Roberto Bonetto, Alpine’s vice-president of engineering, told Autocar: “We believe we can use that to keep the A110 on sale in its most important European markets until July 2026 and hope to develop our market presence outside of the EU in order to export the balance of our cars and maintain a viable production volume for the factory.”

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Alpine A110 cars for sale

Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Premiere Edition DCT Euro 6 2dr
2018
£39,890
7,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£46,900
16,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£39,995
10,234miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£42,991
11,503miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende DCT Euro 6 2dr
2019
£37,495
19,129miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£56,300
1,387miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Pure DCT Euro 6 2dr
2021
£38,498
23,735miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo S DCT Euro 6 2dr
2020
£42,995
15,265miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo DCT Euro 6 2dr
2023
£47,500
4,133miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 67 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
johnfaganwilliams 29 April 2024

£200k+ for an Alpine? Yeah, right. Of course. As every "better" Alpine appears to be, in fact, worse than the original this should be a total stinker. I'm out.

Latest Reviews

Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman
mg3 review 2024 01 urban panning
MG 3 Review
8
MG 3 Review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster

View all car reviews