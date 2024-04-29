Alpine A110 set for sub-tonne, £200k final edition

Alpine is preparing to send the A110 out on a high note with a stripped-out, track-focused variant to rival the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Developed with input from Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon, the climactic variant of the A110 is understood to be a strictly limited proposition priced well above the £90,000 A110 R.

Reputable enthusiast publication Les Alpinistes reports that just 110 examples will be built, starting at €250,000 (£215,000).

The sports car was previously spotted testing at the Nürburgring, revealing its significantly more aggressive aerodynamics package.

The A110 R-sourced rear spoiler is much more aggressively raked and its endplates have sprouted small winglets to boost downforce.

Below the spoiler is a new lip, presumably designed to aid stability at high speeds.

Up front, the new A110 wears a new set of canards and the bonnet gains a pair of deep nostrils above the radiator to provide better cooling for a more powerful engine.

Autocar understands the four-cylinder unit's output will be boosted from 296bhp to around 330bhp, and Les Alpinistes reports that it will put out 345bhp running on 102Ron race fuel.

Torque is expected to increase by nearly 50%, meanwhile, from 236lb ft to 332lb ft, which is said to necessitate a switch from the standard seven-speed automatic gearbox to the stronger six-cog unit from the final-edition Renault Mégane RS Ultime - Renaultsport’s final car.

It's reported that a gearbox swap will require the A110’s engine bay to be redesigned, but it isn't confirmed how extensively the coupé’s structure has been revamped.