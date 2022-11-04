Alfa Romeo supercar just months away from sign off

An exclusive limited-run Alfa Romeo supercar is under serious consideration for production, and could be given the green light to be built within the next few months.

Alfa boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said that the project could be announced as soon as March 2023.

“When you visit the museum of Arese, you see so many ideas from our past,” said Imparato. “Yes, we are working on something ‘few of’ [as in the firm would only make a few of them in a limited run] for Alfa Romeo.

It is not yet known what form the car will take, be it petrol or electric, but Imparato hinted that it would be a bespoke Alfa model rather than shared with another Stellantis brand or model, such as the Maserati MC20.

“It’s 1969 [the Spider] since the last time Alfa Romeo was stamped on a chassis,” he said, adding it would be “a cool thing” to do it again. He said the model would not just be a track car, but one that could still be driven everyday despite its likely price and positioning. “It could be iconic, super-sexy and recognisable as an Alfa Romeo at first sight.

“It’s not done yet, but it’s ongoing. The positioning is ongoing. We have so many fans asking for something special,” he said, before adding that he hoped to be able to give an answer to them in March next year.

His description suggests it could even stray into hypercar territory, with a suggestion that the price could run into the hundreds of thousands.

Imparato said this limited-run car is parallel to Alfa’s core range of models. This new range of cars has been signed off until 2027 after the return of Alfa to the black in 2021 and the first half of 2022. One model per year will be launched.

Beyond 2027, it has presented a product plan to its parent Stellantis until 2030, and each year of success between now and then will allow a subsequent model to be signed off. “Each year, we will lock the next five years of the product plan with Stellantis,” he said.

The new range kicks-off with the launch of the 280hp Tonale (pictured below), a plug-in hybrid version of which will be added to the range early next year. This will help cut Alfa’s CO2 emissions by 40%, which “allows us to develop”, said Imparato. Next year will also see the launch of revised versions of the Giulia and Stelvio.