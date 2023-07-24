Alfa Romeo: Name revealed for 206mph V6 supercar

Alfa Romeo's limited-edition supercar, to be revealed on 30 August, will be named 33, Autocar understands.
Previously expected to be called the 6C, an Autocar source says it will actually be named both in reference to the legendary 33 Stradale of 1967, and as a nod to its exclusive billing: just 33 will be produced, each priced north of €1m (£862,424).
Coincidentally, its projected top speed of 206mph translates to 333kph.
Autocar has approached Alfa Romeo for official comment to confirm this information.
Alfa Romeo previously released a preview image (below) with the strapline "dare to dream", alluding to the model's aspirational positioning compared with the Italian brand's wider line-up. It will be revealed to coincide with this year's Italian Grand Prix at Monza is no coincidence.
"This project is a dream come true, inspired by a daring team that wanted to achieve something unique," said Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.
Imparato confirmed in February that deposits were being taken before the supercar had been officially signed off by Alfa Romeo parent firm Stellantis. “It will be sold out before I unveil the car”, he told Autocar.
It's not yet known exactly what form the 33 will take, but it will “contribute to the DNA” of the brand, Imparato said, hinting at a heritage-inspired design.
“We're working on something that I could put aside the 8C in the museum of Arese, being proud of our contribution to the history of Alfa Romeo. That is what we want."
“To take this type of decision in 2022 in a group like Stellantis, everyone considers that you're completely mad,” added Imparato, hinting that the car will likely be fitted with a combustion engine, rather than an electric powertrain.
Seems a waste of time at Alfa Romeo diverting resources from what should be it's primary purpose improving the sales prospects of it's existing range,since the company decided not to replace the Giulietta and the Mito which sold a total of 800k units in the decade they were on sale.
Revenue raisers for what?, a small four cylinder MX5 sized car that we, the buyers of mass market stuff might be able to afford, nobody seems to want to build a car down at the £30-35 grand level.
Nearly all sold prior to official announcement! No surprise there. Today a series production 911 Turbo S sold for over $410k here in the USA. That's almost $185k or 117k sterling over MSRP! That's for a pre owned regular production Porsche. I think limited production cars are now more than ever being seen as investments like art or precious gems, diversified portfolio and all that for seriously wealthy people. The car manufacturers are acutely aware of this hence these 'limited editions'?
You can tart up a car however you like and try and justify why your charging more, Porsche is known for charging more for less, but, in the end a car is a car, four wheels an engine, 2, 4 seats and a boot/trunk , it's the idea of limited runs, some drivers really buy into that, that they must have the latest or because so n so has bought one, the car to be seen in etc.