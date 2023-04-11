BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo confirms electric urban SUV is imminent
Alfa Romeo confirms electric urban SUV is imminent

Firm's first EV, expected in 2024, will be a compact crossover twinned with Jeep Avenger
8 June 2023

Alfa Romeo has confirmed the imminent launch of its next car with a social media campaign asking followers to guess the name of “a game-changing Sporty Urban Vehicle”.

Autocar understands the model, originally tipped to be called the Brennero, will be a small electric SUV based on the Jeep Avenger.

Alfa’s first electric model, it will spearhead the brand’s goal of attracting new buyers to the marque, especially families and females, as it looks to move away from being seen as just a “sporty brand” favoured by middle-aged men. 

It will be the smallest Alfa launched since the Mito supermini bowed out in 2018, and given that its Avenger sibling starts at £34,000 compared with the Alfa Romeo Tonale’s £38,000, it is also likely to be the cheapest. 

The compact crossover will arrive in June next year. It is expected to use the new STLA Small platform and, like the Avenger, it will offer a range of up to 250 miles. 

The model will also be available with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, although it is not yet confirmed if this petrol option will be limited to overseas markets, as is the case with the technically related Avenger. Either way, the Alfa crossover will be offered solely as an electric model when the brand goes EV-only from 2027. 

With design inspiration taken from today’s line-up and models from the past – CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato hinted it could get cues from the original Giulietta – the brand’s first EV will play a crucial role in growing sales for the marque, which has yet to see an upturn in European sales post-pandemic (down 39% from 2019’s 54,365). 

Former UK boss Damien Dally told Autocar last year that the brand would look to target more volume-friendly segments in order to grow. “We want to move from an emotional brand down to a rational one,” he said. 

Using hardware and technology from elsewhere in Stellantis is key to turning a profit, which is why the car will share its underpinnings with the Avenger. 

For the electric variant, power is expected to be drawn from the same 54kWh battery that powers the Jeep and sent to the front wheels via a single, 154bhp, 192lb ft electric motor.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 11 April 2023
Alfa no longer an emotional car? The problem with Alfa is that FCA never recognized the loyalty of many of us who actually like and drive their cars. Had they listened, we would have had a new Giulietta of much better quality 5 years ago. The Giulia -loved by all who have driven it -deserved to be promoted professionally and sold through customer focused dealerships who actually knew what they were dealing with. Sometimes the sales people didn't even know when or if at all they could deliver a new Giulia. Pricing it at BMW 3 levels didn't help either. FCA failed big. Now Stellantis will make Alfa a rational/boring brand and nothing but a rebadged Jeep/Peugeot or whatever they have on their shelves. Sad days indeed.
Drdemon17 12 April 2023

Yes, it is sad with the platform sharing. The Giulia's platform is one of the finest in the world and although I haven't owned a lot of Alfas in the past it's arguably one of the best Alfas ever built. However in order to keep the brand alive I guess it's important to share platforms. I'm no expert though so lease don't quote me on that. It would have been great if they could have electrified the current Giorgio platform. 

DoraShevlin 11 April 2023

Mikey C 11 April 2023

An Alfa Romeo being twinned with a Jeep, sums up the modern motoring world quite well...

