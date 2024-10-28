The full-fat 278bhp version of the Abarth 600e will cost £41,975 when UK order books open next month.

The Fiat performance brand's Ford Puma ST rival borrows its single-motor electric powertrains from the closely related Alfa Romeo Junior.

The range-topping Scorpionissima sends 278bhp and 254lb ft of torque through its front wheels via a Torsen limited-slip differential, allowing it to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in a claimed 5.9sec.

The entry-level version packs 237bhp so takes 6.2sec to hit 62mph.

Both cars have a top speed of 124mph, although this is capped to 93mph in the road-focused Turismo driving mode.

The Abarth 600e uses the same 54kWh battery pack as the standard Fiat 600e, but its cooling has been upgraded to minimise derating (when the battery's ability to deliver power is diminished by its internal temperature) on track.

Due to the extra power and the fitting of wider and stickier Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, the Abarth's range is reduced by 45 miles compared with its Fiat counterpart, at 207 miles per charge.

The hotter 600e also gets larger 380mm brake discs supplied by Alcon and a stiffer suspension set-up developed by Stellantis Motorsport.

Visually, the Abarth is distinguished from the Fiat by a more aggressive bodykit, an enlarged front grille, a more prominent rear spoiler and 20in wheels.

Inside, it gets a set of Sabelt bucket seats up front and Abarth-specific graphics on the dashboard.

The 10.25in infotainment touchscreen and 7.0in digital instrument panel are inherited from the Fiat 600e but feature Abarth-specific graphics and additional functions, such as a g-force meter.

As with the smaller Abarth 500e, the 600e is fitted with an external speaker that mimics the sound of a traditional performance car’s petrol engine.