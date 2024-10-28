BACK TO ALL NEWS
Abarth 600e brings 278bhp and 124mph top speed for £42k

Hotter version of Fiat’s small electric crossover gets power boost, reworked chassis and aggressive styling

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
28 October 2024

The full-fat 278bhp version of the Abarth 600e will cost £41,975 when UK order books open next month.

The Fiat performance brand's Ford Puma ST rival borrows its single-motor electric powertrains from the closely related Alfa Romeo Junior.

The range-topping Scorpionissima sends 278bhp and 254lb ft of torque through its front wheels via a Torsen limited-slip differential, allowing it to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in a claimed 5.9sec.

The entry-level version packs 237bhp so takes 6.2sec to hit 62mph.

Both cars have a top speed of 124mph, although this is capped to 93mph in the road-focused Turismo driving mode.

The Abarth 600e uses the same 54kWh battery pack as the standard Fiat 600e, but its cooling has been upgraded to minimise derating (when the battery's ability to deliver power is diminished by its internal temperature) on track.

Due to the extra power and the fitting of wider and stickier Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, the Abarth's range is reduced by 45 miles compared with its Fiat counterpart, at 207 miles per charge.

The hotter 600e also gets larger 380mm brake discs supplied by Alcon and a stiffer suspension set-up developed by Stellantis Motorsport.

Visually, the Abarth is distinguished from the Fiat by a more aggressive bodykit, an enlarged front grille, a more prominent rear spoiler and 20in wheels.

Abarth 600e – rear quarter driving

Inside, it gets a set of Sabelt bucket seats up front and Abarth-specific graphics on the dashboard.

The 10.25in infotainment touchscreen and 7.0in digital instrument panel are inherited from the Fiat 600e but feature Abarth-specific graphics and additional functions, such as a g-force meter.

As with the smaller Abarth 500e, the 600e is fitted with an external speaker that mimics the sound of a traditional performance car’s petrol engine.

fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering

Fiat 600e

Compact electric SUV wades in with design flair, a useful range and reasonable pricing – and shuns the bloat of many modern family cars

Read our review
Abarth said this has been reworked to emit a deeper tone that fades out as speed builds, starting from 50mph. It's also exclusive to the range-topping Scorpionissima car.

UK deliveries will begin next March.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

xxxx 28 October 2024

Stellantis really are as clueless, haven't they learnt anything from the 500e fiasco.

This is 42k sales disaster in the making and to rub salt in the wound it's range is reduced by a not inconsiderable 42 miles.

Peter Cavellini 28 October 2024

EV power has taken the teeth out of fast cars.

