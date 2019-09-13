Abarth 595 Pista edition receives new turbo and added kit

Performance brand expands its Fiat 500-based hot hatch line-up with sixth variant of 595
by Felix Page
13 September 2019

Abarth has launched a hardcore ‘Pista’ edition of its Fiat 500-based 595 hot hatch.

Available to order now and priced from £19,135, the 595 Pista is equipped with a new Garrett turbocharger that offers a higher torque output at lower revs and bumps power output from 143bhp to 163bhp.

Further performance upgrades include a Record Monza Active sports exhaust and Koni rear suspension components that Abarth claims improve handling and stability. 

Sport Mode also features, adjusting torque, steering and throttle settings for an enhanced driving experience. Stopping power comes courtesy of an Abarth-specific performance braking system, comprising 284mm ventilated discs at the front and 240mm units at the rear. 

Inside, the Pista receives a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 7.0in high-definition infotainment display and a DAB radio. 

With the launch of the Pista, Abarth now offers five variants of the 595 in the UK in addition to the standard model - Pista, Turismo, Competitizione, Rivale and Esseessee - with prices ranging from £16,685 to £25,485. 

The 595 is now the only model Abarth sells, following the axing of the Mazda MX-5-based 124 Spyder in January. The Fiat 500 is set to go all-electric in its new generation in 2020, with the nine-year-old 595 likely to enter its second generation soon after. 

Comments
2

Thekrankis

13 September 2019

This looks like F U N !

Steam cars are due a revival.

