New Abarth 695 Esseesse brings bespoke styling, weight loss

Limited-edition range-topper becomes firm's fastest model with reduced weight and increased downforce
2 July 2021

The Abarth 695 has gained a limited-edition Esseesse specification, which becomes the line-up’s fastest model, with improved handling and acceleration.

The Esseesse retains the 695’s 180bhp 1.4-litre T-jet engine but will feature a weight-saving aluminium bonnet with twin power bulges, an Akrapovič exhaust and a new rear spoiler with angle adjustment to provide improved stability. Overall, downforce has increased by up to 42kg and weight has been reduced by 10kg. 

A limited run of 1390 models will be produced, with 695 examples painted Scorpion black and the other 695 Campovolo grey. 

The car is marked out by white detailing on the rear spoiler, mirror caps and side stickers and it wears white 17in alloy wheels backed by red Brembo brake calipers. The 695 logo features on the side and the rear of the car.

Inside the car, the slogan ‘One of 695’ is emblazoned on the headrests, with stitching matching the driver’s chosen exterior colour, along with a carbonfibre gearlever, which, the firm says, will “emphasise its racing soul".

The Esseesse also receives Fiat’s Uconnect infotainment system, with a 7.0in touchscreen hosting sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a DAB digital radio.

The specification is inspired by Abarth's 1964 reworking of the diminutive Fiat 500, which was badged 695 Esseesse. Only 1000 units were produced, with displacement raised to 690cc and power to 38bhp, so 87mph became manageable. The car featured a monogram ‘SS’ in capital letters on its bonnet, with ‘esseesse’ on the dashboard.

