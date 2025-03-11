BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen sets out 10-year plan to become global tech trailblazer

CEO Oliver Blume says the new strategy includes being more dynamic and reactive to market changes

James Attwood
11 March 2025

Volkswagen Group boss Oliver Blume has set out a bold plan for the car giant to become the ‘leading global automotive tech driver’, claiming that “strategic decisions” taken during a difficult 2024 can help the car giant “unleash the power” in the future.

Citing the overlapping pressures caused by the shift to electrification, new entrants to the car market and rising geopolitical tensions threatening trade wars, Blume said that the next five years would be “decisive” in determining which companies would survive and thrive moving forward.

