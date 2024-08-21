BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2025 Tesla Model Y: overhauled SUV spotted testing in Europe
UP NEXT
Which one of these 31 cars will be 2025 Car of the Year?

2025 Tesla Model Y: overhauled SUV spotted testing in Europe

World's best-selling car will be rejuvenated to fend off cheaper and longer-range rivals

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
2 January 2025

The Tesla Model Y will be substantially updated this year with a new look, an interior overhaul and much improved performance figures.

The updated version of the EV, which was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, has now been spotted testing in Europe ahead of its imminent showroom arrival on the continent.

The SUV’s immense commercial success makes it Tesla’s most important asset and the American EV maker will look to leverage it in an attempt to move out of a prolonged sales dip, during which it has been without a month-on-month deliveries increase since the end of 2023.

Related articles

The latest test mules of the updated SUV – codenamed Project Juniper – reveal a number of new design elements for a car that has not been updated since its 2020 launch.

The most notable is the split-headlight design, which has not previously been seen on a Tesla model and looks to take inspiration from the new Polestar 4

At the rear, the revised Model Y will be differentiated most obviously from the current car by a new light bar that is notably different from the C-shaped clusters added to the back of the Model 3.

Because the car has not been updated in almost five years, it no longer so obviously offers a usability and performance advantage over its rivals. The SUV’s maximum 331-mile range, for example – seen as a headline attribute at its launch – has now been surpassed by cheaper rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq and Peugeot e-3008.

Addressing that shortcoming will be a focus of the Model Y’s facelift, as it was for the Model 3, which can now travel up to 8% farther on a charge than it did previously, thanks to extensive revisions to its aerodynamics and electronics.

Although it is not immediately apparent from the heavily camouflaged test mules, the Model Y’s revised front end will follow the updated Model 3 in featuring a bumper that has been reshaped to cut through the air more efficiently and boost range while also reducing wind noise at a cruise. 

This treatment lowered the Model 3’s drag coefficient from 0.23 to 0.219, making it one of the slipperiest cars on sale.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Tesla Cybertruck review 2024 01 front tracking
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck
Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking

Tesla Model Y

World's best-selling car receives an improved battery in entry-level form for a 373-mile range

Read our review
Back to top

A similar treatment for the SUV could contribute to a range of more than 350 miles in its most efficient form. Another focus of the refresh will be to improve the Model Y’s usability and quality credentials. To that end, the Model 3’s redesigned centre console, new upmarket textiles and 8.0in rear touchscreen are expected to be carried over to the revised Model Y. 

One of the more controversial elements of the Model 3’s facelift was the migration of the indicator controls from a stalk to the steering wheel and it remains to be seen whether Tesla will react to criticism of that by retaining the Model Y’s traditional controls.

Tesla is not expected to make drastic changes to the powertrain and charging system – the Model Y’s 250kW maximum charge speed is still one of its strong suits – but the top-rung Performance version is likely to receive a significant increase in power to take the fight to the new electric Porsche Macan Turbo. 

As an indication, the 453bhp Model 3 Performance cracks 0-62mph in just 3.1sec and achieves a top speed of 163mph. Assuming the Model Y gets close to those figures, it will be one of the fastest crossovers on the market. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Tesla Model Y cars for sale

 Tesla MODEL Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£31,489
21,643miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla MODEL Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£28,990
31,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla MODEL Y (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£34,450
46,910miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£33,900
11,552miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2023
£32,798
22,012miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 5dr
2023
£39,999
24,284miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2022
£31,485
12,127miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 5dr
2023
£39,275
30,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model Y (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 5dr
2023
£35,099
24,388miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 395 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
27
Add a comment…
avantus 23 August 2024

Much like Musk, it still looks like a pig.

sabre 2 January 2025

You are not a Tesla dealer and feel terrible not to be. It shows.

HiPo 289 22 August 2024

Does anyone buy petrol or diesel?   Oil company bosses are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths every year from air pollution, they lie and cheat to avoid taking responsibility for the damage that they do, and yes, thay are one of the biggest causes of climate change.   And yet apparently Elon Musk is the bigger villain?  Get real.  That is a joke.  Elon Musk is a teddy bear compared to the bosses of Exxon-Mobil, Chevron, Shell, Aramco, Ineos, etc.    And yet you are still buying their stinking product - oil.

jason_recliner 23 August 2024
Does anybody buy petrol? Not sure, let me look out my window... Yep. They do.
HiPo 289 22 August 2024

As usual, the unofficial spokespeople for the oil companies will be criticising Tesla.   The tragedy is that most of them don't even know that they are just repeating propaganda churned out by PR firms on behalf of the fossil fuel industry.   In reality, this is an awesome vehicle, which is precisely why it sells so well.  The updates just make it even better.  And in other news today: 

A new Tesla update has been supported by industry experts for showing drivers how much they can save when travelling in an electric car compared to a petrol or diesel vehicle.  

Tesla unveils major changes to impact drivers - 'EVs are cheaper to run, and it’s not even close!'  

Cobnapint 23 August 2024
Ok bot.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Cybertruck review 2024 01 front tracking
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck
Ferrari FF
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
8
Used Ferrari FF 2011-2016 review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308

View all car reviews