New 2024 Toyota C-HR priced from £31,290 in the UK

Toyota has revealed pricing, equipment and engine specifications for its radically styled, second-generation C-HR crossover.

Launched with the aim of drawing new customers to the brand, the latest CH-R follows a hugely popular predecessor and gains a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

The range kicks off with the £31,290 Icon, which gets 17in alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, a 7.0in infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and a familiar raft of safety systems. Stepping up to Design costs an additional £3395, for which you get 18in alloys, a 12.3in touchscreen for the infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof. Excel trim comes with 19in alloys, a JBL sound system and front sports seats for £38,150.

Icon, Design and Excel trim levels are available with only the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 97bhp petrol engine with a 94bhp electric motor to give 138bhp. It shares this and the 2.0-litre powertrain with the new Toyota Prius.

The 1.8 hybrid's power is sent to the front wheels and the model promises to deliver 56.5-58.9mpg on the WLTP cycle. This entry-level powertrain is essential for preserving the model’s “accessibility”, product manager Andrea Carlucci said in December.

The two highest trim levels - GR Sport and Premiere Edition - can be had from £40,645 and £42,720 respectively, making the C-HR slightly more expensive that the equivalent Nissan Qashqai, but cheaper than the equivalent Toyota RAV4 PHEV.

The production car has adopted the radical looks of the C-HR Prologue concept, which was shown late last year. It is the first SUV in Toyota’s European line-up to feature the new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design that made its debut on the latest Toyota Prius, which is not sold in the UK.

Higher-grade trim levels are said to further complement its design with 19in and 20in alloys, and two-tone paintwork.