New 2024 Toyota C-HR priced from £31,290 in the UK

Hugely popular, sharply styled crossover gets a new plug-in hybrid option and five trim levels
Charlie Martin Autocar
13 October 2023

Toyota has revealed pricing, equipment and engine specifications for its radically styled, second-generation C-HR crossover.

Launched with the aim of drawing new customers to the brand, the latest CH-R follows a hugely popular predecessor and gains a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

The range kicks off with the £31,290 Icon, which gets 17in alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, a 7.0in infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and a familiar raft of safety systems. Stepping up to Design costs an additional £3395, for which you get 18in alloys, a 12.3in touchscreen for the infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof. Excel trim comes with 19in alloys, a JBL sound system and front sports seats for £38,150. 

Icon, Design and Excel trim levels are available with only the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 97bhp petrol engine with a 94bhp electric motor to give 138bhp. It shares this and the 2.0-litre powertrain with the new Toyota Prius.

The 1.8 hybrid's power is sent to the front wheels and the model promises to deliver 56.5-58.9mpg on the WLTP cycle. This entry-level powertrain is essential for preserving the model’s “accessibility”, product manager Andrea Carlucci said in December.

The two highest trim levels - GR Sport and Premiere Edition - can be had from £40,645 and £42,720 respectively, making the C-HR slightly more expensive that the equivalent Nissan Qashqai, but cheaper than the equivalent Toyota RAV4 PHEV

The production car has adopted the radical looks of the C-HR Prologue concept, which was shown late last year. It is the first SUV in Toyota’s European line-up to feature the new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design that made its debut on the latest Toyota Prius, which is not sold in the UK. 

Higher-grade trim levels are said to further complement its design with 19in and 20in alloys, and two-tone paintwork.

GR Sport and Premiere Edition come with the option of two 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid petrol engines. The first bumps power to 198bhp. The second gains four-wheel drive, with a second electric motor on the rear axle, and cuts the C-HR’s 0-62mph time to 7.9sec and achieves upwards of 53mpg.

The new four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid option features the same 2.0-litre petrol engine but gains a beefier, 163bhp motor for a combined 223bhp.

It can complete 41 miles on electric power alone and features new geofencing technology, which automatically switches the car to EV mode when it detects you have entered a low-emission zone, if there is enough power in the battery. Order books for this powertrain are open from next spring.

The C-HR was Toyota’s fourth best-seller in Europe last year, with just under 100,000 delivered, and its popularity was cited as a reason for the new Prius not coming to the UK. The C-HR sold nearly 18,000 units in the UK in 2021, compared with just 563 Priuses. 

xxxx 13 October 2023

Insane price for a crazy ugly non premium looking car and stupid vomit inducing tiny rear side windows for a family targetted car. The starting price is only just below the much bigger Q3, or a Kia stonic from 20k, a BMW 1 series starts from 4k less which just shows how crazy the 32k starting price is.

xxxx 13 October 2023

Or a quality bigger Volvo XC40 for just 1.5k more.

gavsmit 26 June 2023

Nissan Juke Rival? Surely that's the Yaris Cross, but as we've seen, car journalists aren't of the calibre they once were.

Anyway, another small car hits the market for a ridiculous predicted price that will probably will be higher in reality, especially coming from Toyota.

I hope the car makers realise that even on finance, these prices are just ridiculous, and people that were complaining of rising bills are now sweating about losing their homes due to increasing interest rates. 

China will be the only country making / selling cars in a few years time.

ianp55 26 June 2023

It's certainly is a fine looking car certainly in that gold/black colour scheme, fascia looks quite good but could have a bit more colour. My only quibble is the rear window looks a bit narrow and rear view could be restricted. Stll a pretty good car factor in the Toyota build & reliabilty plus a ten year warrenty what's not to like?

