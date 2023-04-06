2024 electric Ford Puma takes to public roads

The Ford Puma will gain an electric variant in 2024 to rival the Peugeot e-2008 and upcoming Mini Aceman – and the crossover has been spotted testing on public roads for the first time.
Due to go into production in early 2024, the electric Puma was spotted in Europe wearing UK numberplates and a full-body livery.
All but the car’s windows, lights and wheels were obscured, but the Puma’s distinctive shape was clear to see, even with its blanked-off front grille.
The model in testing was pictured just days after another upcoming Ford electric SUV – which is set to revive the Capri name – was spotted in testing.
That model is due to be Ford’s second car based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB EV platform and will arrive as a sibling to the new Ford Explorer electric SUV.
As for the electric Puma, new details regarding its technical make-up were revealed earlier this year. It’s due to enter production alongside the ICE Puma in Craiova, Romania, and will share its platform and powertrain with new Ford E-Transit Courier van.
Introducing the new Transit Courier, which uses an electrified version of the Puma's front-driven B2E architecture, Ford said it had "engineered the electric powertrain together for Puma and Courier at the same time", suggesting the two will share broadly similar specifications.
Ford said it's working on only one battery for the smallest electric Transit, which, based on the fact that a 100kW charger will give a 10-80% top-up in less than 35 minutes and can add 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, is expected to be around 55kWh in capacity.
This would be enough in theory for a competitive range of around 230 miles in the Puma EV. For comparison, the e-2008 has a 50kWh battery and can cover 212 miles per charge.
If the Puma EV uses the same 134bhp motor as its van sibling, it should near enough match the e-2008's 9.0sec 0-62mph time.
Somewhat lazy reporting. "The Mustang has been electrified."
Rather, a new crossover EV has borrowed the Mustang name. And not actually been that good.
I might be jaded but yet another little jacked up car designed for ICE where they're shoehorning in a battery and getting the worst of all words is just tiresome. I assume they've made an engine shaped battery with maybe a bit more for the transmission tunnel.
When I one day make the switch to fully electric, I'll definately only look at "born electric" cars rather than a 35 grand botchup.
You're assuming this platform wasn't designed for EV and ICE (I have no idea if it was or wasn't).
If it was then it will be compromise platform with all the drawbacks of compromised solution.
Compromises such as?
Bit obvious isn't it, allowing for fuel tank, exhaust, cooling etc the list is endless, compromise is never as good as ground up design.
The range will be nothing like quoted - 150 miles tops actually usable. As for those chargine times - yeah, in a temperature controlled lab with the battery pre-conditioned... maybe. In the real world? It will be an hour to charge enough to add 100 miles of range.
We're still 5 years too early for mass EV adoption, this magazine should be calling that out.
Really, and like mpg figure are spot on for every ICE car.
5 years to early for mass EV adoption, really. The UK is 20 percent plus, in Norway the majority of new cars sold are BEV's.
Either way at least you're coming round to the BEV as 5 years away is not long in the car world.