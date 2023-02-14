BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Volkswagen Touareg brings new interior and chassis overhaul
2023 Volkswagen Touareg brings new interior and chassis overhaul

Restyled SUV to launch in May ahead of UK deliveries from October; range-topping R eHybrid gets 456bhp and 516lb ft
14 February 2023

Volkswagen has revealed its facelifted Touareg in camouflaged form prior to a planned unveiling of the updated SUV in early May.

Set for UK deliveries in October, the internal combustion engine Volkswagen model receives a range of detailed mid-life changes in line with its sister models, the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne together with the more sporting Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

All five are based on Audi’s MLB platform and are produced alongside each other in the former Tatra factory operated by Volkswagen in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Related articles

Coming five years after the third-generation model was launched in 2018, the facelifted Volkswagen Touareg adopts a number of detailed styling revisions, including a lightly reworked front bumper and updated high-definition matrix headlamps with 38,400 pixels and new-look graphics.

In keeping with styling developments on other Volkswagen models, the 2023-model-year Touareg also receives a new LED light band across the top of the grille in combination with the Elegance and R-Line equipment lines and R eHybrid model.   

Further changes to the exterior include entry lighting within the mirror housings, redesigned tail lamp graphics, a full-width light band and, as a first on a Volkswagen model sold in Europe, an illuminated Volkswagen logo within the tailgate.

In addition, there is a new range of wheels with a diametre of up to 21-inches. The brake callipers of the R eHybrid are also painted blue and bear an R logo.

The dimensions remain the same as before, with the length, width and height put at a respective 4878mm, 1984mm and 1717mm.

Inside, Volkswagen has provided the Touareg with softer material for the armrests and the contact areas of the driver and front passenger knees on the centre console.

There is also a reworked Innovision Cockpit, which continues to come with either a standard 15.0-in or optional 38.1-in central Infotainment display. It now offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, together with high-resolution map data and lane-level navigation.

The facelifted Touareg also receives new USB-C connections with a charging capacity of 45W instead of the previous 15W.  

Among the options are carry-over Night Vision assist and head-up display systems.

As before, there is seating for up to five, with petrol and diesel models offering 810 litres of luggage space underneath the cargo blind at the rear, and plug-in hybrid models providing 610 litres owing to the packaging of their battery within the floor of the boot.

The facelifted Touareg will be produced with the three drivetrains in five models – all featuring an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4Motion four-wheel drive with a multi-plate clutch as standard, as before.

Kicking off the line-up is the V6 TSI. It receives a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 developing 335bhp and 332lb ft of torque.

The traditional best seller in the line-up, the V6 TDI continues to offer two different outputs with either 228bhp and 369lb ft or 282bhp and 443lb ft.

The Touareg e-Hybrid retains the same plug-in hybrid drivetrain as before, with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and gearbox-mounted electric motor delivering a combined 375bhp and 443lb ft.

The R eHybrid uses a similar plug-in hybrid set-up, but with a more powerful version of the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and electric motor. Together, they provide the range-topping Touareg with a combined 456bhp and 516lb ft.

Both plug-in hybrids receive a 14.3kWh lithium-ion battery. Electric range claims for the facelifted Touareg are yet to be made official, though officials say they will be close to today’s model, with the eHybrid offering 29.2 miles and the R eHybrid 27.4 miles.

Volkswagen says it has modified the Touareg’s standard steel suspension and optional twin-chamber air suspension with new components for added dynamic ability. Depending on the version and equipment lines, the facelifted SUV will continue to come with active roll control and rear-wheel steering.

A new roof sensor has also been adopted to allow the suspension and driver assistance system to better compensate for varying loads. The braked trailer capacity remains the same as today's model at 3500kg. 

