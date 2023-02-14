2023 Volkswagen Touareg brings new interior and chassis overhaul

Volkswagen has revealed its facelifted Touareg in camouflaged form prior to a planned unveiling of the updated SUV in early May.

Set for UK deliveries in October, the internal combustion engine Volkswagen model receives a range of detailed mid-life changes in line with its sister models, the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne together with the more sporting Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

All five are based on Audi’s MLB platform and are produced alongside each other in the former Tatra factory operated by Volkswagen in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Coming five years after the third-generation model was launched in 2018, the facelifted Volkswagen Touareg adopts a number of detailed styling revisions, including a lightly reworked front bumper and updated high-definition matrix headlamps with 38,400 pixels and new-look graphics.

In keeping with styling developments on other Volkswagen models, the 2023-model-year Touareg also receives a new LED light band across the top of the grille in combination with the Elegance and R-Line equipment lines and R eHybrid model.

Further changes to the exterior include entry lighting within the mirror housings, redesigned tail lamp graphics, a full-width light band and, as a first on a Volkswagen model sold in Europe, an illuminated Volkswagen logo within the tailgate.