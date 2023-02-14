BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Mini Electric Convertible goes on sale at £55,000
UP NEXT
EU Parliament confirms 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

2023 Mini Electric Convertible goes on sale at £55,000

Drop-top EV, which is claimed to be first pure-electric convertible, is limited to just 150 UK models
News
2 mins read
14 February 2023

A limited-run, convertible Mini Cooper SE will arrive later this year, with a hefty price tag of £55,000.

The BMW Group-owned firm claims it is the first convertible to be sold with electric power, with only the Fiat 500 Cabrio EV its closest competitor, but that has only a landaulet rear.

It follows a one-off Mini electric convertible prototype built last year to, as the firm previously said, “test the waters of emission-free, open-top driving with Mini”. Tested by Autocar, the “impressive” prototype “looked and felt like a proper production car”.

Related articles

Now, just eight months on, this production version is the result, albeit launched as a special edition and limited to just 150 models in the UK; 999 in Europe. Mini has not revealed if the model, arriving in April, will have a global presence.

Like the prototype, the convertible gets the same 181bhp single-motor set-up as the standard Mini Electric, pushing it to 62mph in 7.3sec. It also shares the same 32.6kWh battery, albeit with 20 fewer miles of range at 125.

The limited-run model is nearly identical to its combustion sibling, with the same dimensions (at 3863mm in length, and 1727mm wide), boot space (160 litres), and electrically powered, Union Jack-embossed cloth soft top.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mini Electric 2020 road test review - hero front

Mini Electric

Mini’s new electric hatchback won’t break records on range or usability but has plenty of brand-typical zip and driver appeal. Isn’t bad value relative to other EVs, either

Read our review
Back to top

It is only available in a fixed specification with two exterior colour choices: White Silver or Enigmatic Black. Special touches include 1/999 numbering and bespoke 17in alloy wheels (made from recycled aluminium). Leather sports seats, with Nappa touches, are also fitted.

The decision to launch the convertible, albeit in limited-run form, was down to the success of the standard Mini EV – released in 2020 – head of Mini Stefanie Wurst said, with one in five Minis sold in Europe equipped with an electric powertrain.

Car Review
Mini Electric
Mini Electric 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling.”

It will arrive in the same year as the next generation Mini Electric is expected to be unveiled, to be joined by a series production convertible – although this is not due until 2025 – the next car is reported to get a hefty design overhaul, with classic Mini design cues set to be dropped. This includes the clamshell bonnet that has featured since BMW relaunched the brand in 2001.

Used cars for sale

 Mini HATCH 2.0 Cooper SD Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£7,200
69,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper D Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£10,000
45,529miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Convertible 1.5 Cooper Exclusive Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£20,000
4,292miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatch One 1.2 One Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£8,990
52,185miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini HATCH 2.0 John Cooper Works Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£20,985
25,230miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper D Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£7,900
60,128miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Roadster 2.0 Cooper SD Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2012
£7,695
69,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatchback 1.5 Cooper Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,300
36,072miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatch 1.6 One Euro 5 3dr
2011
£5,299
58,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives