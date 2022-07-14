BMW mulls Mini Electric Convertible for next generation

BMW has built a one-off pure-electric version of the current Mini Convertible to test the market for a potential next-generation model.

According to the company, "the one-off Mini Electric Convertible is a prototype, to test the waters of emission-free, open-top driving with Mini".

The prototype uses the current Cooper S Convertible upper structure but is based on the powertrain components of the Mini Electric and was built in Munich.

This means that the prototype Mini Electric Convertible has a 181bhp electric motor and a range of up to 145 miles (WLTP), which is the same as the production Mini Electric.

And that’s despite this convertible weighing 140kg more than an automatic combustion-engined Cooper S convertible. The boot capacity remains unchanged at 160 litres.

Despite these encouraging numbers, BMW says the current Mini Convertible will not be electrified. All the company will say on the record is that there will be a new convertible model: "We have announced that the Mini Convertible is to receive a successor, but it is too early to speak about the engine portfolio of an upcoming replacement for the current Mini Convertible."

However, BMW sources told Autocar that a production electric convertible is entirely on the cards as a sibling to the upcoming new-generation Mini hatchback EV, which is being built on a bespoke platform as part of a joint venture with Chinese car maker Great Wall.

The new electric Mini, which is at least 18 months away, will come as a three-door model as standard, making it the ideal basis for a convertible model. The wheelbase of this three-door architecture is also 40mm longer than today’s car, which should improve the ride as well as noticeably increase space in the rear.