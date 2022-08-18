2023 Mercedes CLE first ride: trying the C-Class coupé replacement

Mercedes-Benz has officially confirmed the long-mooted CLE name for the upcoming successor to its existing C-Class and E-Class coupé and cabriolet models.

To be revealed in coupé form in July and launched in the UK by the end of the year, the new two-door model forms part of plans by the German car maker to consolidate its traditional ICE car line-up as it pushes forward with an ambitious EV roadmap.

“We asked C-Class coupé owners what they expected from a successor model. The overwhelming answer was 'greater luxury'. E-Class coupé owners, on the other hand, said they wanted a 'more sporting driving character'. We've attempted to imbue these qualities into a single model,” said Christof Kühner, Head of Overall Vehicle Testing for the CLE.

The basis for the new two-plus-two coupé – and subsequent soft-top cabriolet – is the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform – a high-strength steel and aluminium structure familiar from the full-sized C- and E-Class. It has been modified to provide the CLE with its own unique wheelbase and track widths between the two current saloons - but full dimensions are yet to be revealed.

The exterior styling builds on that of the existing E-class coupe with a sporting silhouette featuring a long probing bonnet, ‘shark nose’ grille, heavily curved roof, curvaceous C-pillar treatment, a heavily angled rear window and sloping boot lid within a rounded rear end.

Power domes in the bonnet, prominent rear haunches over the rear wheels and a tapered glasshouse draw links to the range-topping SL.

Inside, the dashboard and associated trim elements borrow heavily from the latest C-Class with separate digital instrument and infotainment displays.

The front seats are sporting in shape and structure, with substantial support in the backrest and integrated headrests, as well as electric adjustment as standard. As tradition dictates, there's also a belt bringer mechanism for the front belts.