2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 priced from £46,745 in the UK

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the rear-wheel drive variant of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric saloon, which goes on sale early in 2023 with two specification levels.
Prices for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 start from £46,745 for the entry-level Premium specification, which includes 20in wheels, electric mirrors, a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, heated electric seats and privacy glass as standard.
Ultimate cars command a £50,245 price tag, adding eco-leather seats with memory function and ventilation, an electric sunroof, a head-up drivers display, remote start, and a premium Bose audio system.
It also benefits from additional safety systems such as blind spot monitoring, a surround-view camera and parking collision avoidance. All cars are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
The Ioniq 6 will be sold with Byte Blue Pearl exterior paint as standard, or a choice of 10 other colours for an additional £585.
The Premium and Ultimate edition models join the Ioniq 6 First Edition, which launched earlier this year for £54,995. The limited-run variant was limited to just 2000 units in a handful of EU countries and debuted the firm’s new emblem
Previewed in 2020 by the sleek and ultra-low Prophecy concept, the Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s first foray into the electric saloon market, having established a foothold in the EV segment with the Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq hatch and Hyundai Ioniq 5. At 4855mm long, 1880mm wide and 1495mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is a close match in size for the Tesla Model 3 – as well as the Polestar 2 and BMW i4.
The Ioniq 6 mainly uses the same mechanicals as the retro-styled Ioniq 5 SUV. Based on the modular E-GMP platform, the saloon comes with a choice of a 53kWh or 77.4kWh battery.
The smaller one always comes with a single 226bhp rear motor, while the long-range version is optionally available with a 329bhp, twin-motor four-wheel drive arrangement. Hyundai says this 329bhp powertrain is able to propel the Ioniq 6 from 0-62mph in 5.1sec.
Looks like Hyundai have beaten Citroen to the modern day interpretation of the original Citroen DS to me, certainly in side profile. Just need to cover those rear arches ...
i love that Hyundai are just letting their designers have fun, total opposite to the Russian doll ethos.
Lovely - but when is someone going to launch a truly affordable EV that the majority of people can afford (even on never-ending, never-owning finance)?
Shame that Hyundai, traditionally known for producing good value but not class-leading cars, isn't likely to, given their current and future models.
I do agree, surely these ioniq models, being more along the premium lines, belong with the genesis brand as opposed to there being a genesis equivalent as well?