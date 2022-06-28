2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 priced from £46,745 in the UK

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the rear-wheel drive variant of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric saloon, which goes on sale early in 2023 with two specification levels.

Prices for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 start from £46,745 for the entry-level Premium specification, which includes 20in wheels, electric mirrors, a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, heated electric seats and privacy glass as standard.

Ultimate cars command a £50,245 price tag, adding eco-leather seats with memory function and ventilation, an electric sunroof, a head-up drivers display, remote start, and a premium Bose audio system.

It also benefits from additional safety systems such as blind spot monitoring, a surround-view camera and parking collision avoidance. All cars are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The Ioniq 6 will be sold with Byte Blue Pearl exterior paint as standard, or a choice of 10 other colours for an additional £585.

The Premium and Ultimate edition models join the Ioniq 6 First Edition, which launched earlier this year for £54,995. The limited-run variant was limited to just 2000 units in a handful of EU countries and debuted the firm’s new emblem

Previewed in 2020 by the sleek and ultra-low Prophecy concept, the Ioniq 6 is Hyundai’s first foray into the electric saloon market, having established a foothold in the EV segment with the Hyundai Kona Electric, Hyundai Ioniq hatch and Hyundai Ioniq 5. At 4855mm long, 1880mm wide and 1495mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2950mm, it is a close match in size for the Tesla Model 3 – as well as the Polestar 2 and BMW i4.

The Ioniq 6 mainly uses the same mechanicals as the retro-styled Ioniq 5 SUV. Based on the modular E-GMP platform, the saloon comes with a choice of a 53kWh or 77.4kWh battery.

The smaller one always comes with a single 226bhp rear motor, while the long-range version is optionally available with a 329bhp, twin-motor four-wheel drive arrangement. Hyundai says this 329bhp powertrain is able to propel the Ioniq 6 from 0-62mph in 5.1sec.