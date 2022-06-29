2023 Citroen e-C4 X gets 224-mile range for £31,995

Citroën has revealed a new fastback-inspired reworking of the genre-bending C4 that is designed to fill a gap beneath the new Citroën C5 X in the firm’s line-up – and only be offered in the UK with an electric powertrain.

While the front of the new Citroën e-C4 X – which starts from £31,995 – is identical to the from-£28,495 C4 SUV-inspired hatch, it has been extensively reworked from the B pillar backwards. The hatchback rear has been switched for an elongated fastback body, which extends the length of the machine to 4600mm. That makes it 240mm longer than the Citroën C4, and 200mm shorter than the larger C5 X.

That length also makes the e-C4 X the longest machine built on Stellantis’s CMP platform that is intended for small cars.

The extended rear of the machine also features a number of unique design cues, including distinctive new LED rear lights and bumper, along with black inserts designed to echo those featured on the C5 Aircross.

With the wheelbase of the machine unchanged at 2670mm, Citroën designers have focused on increasing space in the rear and boot of the car. Rear passengers now get 198mm of knee room – aided by more reclines 27-degree seat backs – while the boot – which has a fixed rather than hatchback partition – has a capacity of 510 litres, 130 litres more than the regular C4.