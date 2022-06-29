BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Citroen e-C4 X gets 224-mile range for £31,995
UP NEXT
Under the skin: How Mercedes is rapidly advancing in-car safety

2023 Citroen e-C4 X gets 224-mile range for £31,995

Fastback rear for affordable EV yields roomier rear, bigger boot and extended range
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
19 December 2022

Citroën has revealed a new fastback-inspired reworking of the genre-bending C4 that is designed to fill a gap beneath the new Citroën C5 X in the firm’s line-up – and only be offered in the UK with an electric powertrain.

While the front of the new Citroën e-C4 X – which starts from £31,995 – is identical to the from-£28,495 C4 SUV-inspired hatch, it has been extensively reworked from the B pillar backwards. The hatchback rear has been switched for an elongated fastback body, which extends the length of the machine to 4600mm. That makes it 240mm longer than the Citroën C4, and 200mm shorter than the larger C5 X.

That length also makes the e-C4 X the longest machine built on Stellantis’s CMP platform that is intended for small cars. 

The extended rear of the machine also features a number of unique design cues, including distinctive new LED rear lights and bumper, along with black inserts designed to echo those featured on the C5 Aircross.

With the wheelbase of the machine unchanged at 2670mm, Citroën designers have focused on increasing space in the rear and boot of the car. Rear passengers now get 198mm of knee room – aided by more reclines 27-degree seat backs – while the boot – which has a fixed rather than hatchback partition – has a capacity of 510 litres, 130 litres more than the regular C4. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The front cabin is largely unchanged from the standard C4, although the e-C4 X does get the new MyCitroën Drive Plus infotainment system that was first seen on the C5 X, and which features a larger 10in touchscreen.

Related articles

The e-C4 X retains the 134bhp, 192lb ft electric powertrain of the e-C4, along with the 50kWh battery from that model. It has a 0-62mph time of 9.5 seconds, and a limited top speed of 93mph. The more aerodynamic design of the e-C4 X, which has a drag coefficient of 0.29, gives it a range range of 222 miles, five more than the e-C4.

Citroën is aiming the e-C4 X at families seeking a cost-effective car, but also thinks the extra space in the rear and boot could make it a popular choice for private hire drivers seeking a relatively affordable electric option. 

The machine has also been conceived as a global car, with the four-door saloon style largely intended to aid its popularity in the Middle East and Africa. While it will be offered in those market and some European countries with petrol and diesel engines, in the UK, Nordic and select Western European markets it will be offered purely in electric form.

Three trim levels will be offered: Sense, Shine, and Shine Plus. The entry-level model will start from £31,995, and come with 18-inch alloys, keyless entry and a 10-inch infotainment screen as standard. A bump up to the £34,495 Shine trim brings Citroën's Drive Plus infotainment system, as well as a heads-up display, with Alcantara-clad heated seats added for top-wrung £35,495 Shine Plus. All trims get the same powertrain.

Advertisement
Back to top

The e-C4 X will be produced at Stellantis’s Madrid, Spain plant on the same line as the regular C4. Order books are now open, and deliveries will begin in early 2023. 

Pierre Leclercq, Citroën design boss

What was the starting point for this car?

“The request from the strategy department was to make another car based on the C4, but it has to reach 4.6 metres and have a huge boot – but we don’t want a limousine, it has to be exciting, sexy. Adding 25 centimetres to the rear is really not what a designer wants, because you have to shift the masses a bit. So we wanted to do something super sexy, stretched, so we tilted the rear forward and gave it an attitude that is almost unique.”

How does the e-C4 X showcase Citroën’s design language?

“We have a design language that is evolving faster, as you can see on the C5 Aircross as well. Everything you see in terms of body light and colours and contrast we wanted to sit in between a formula of Citroën that is very pure and simple, but with details that are going to become sharper and more three-dimensional – and far more non-automotive.”

While this will be electric only in some markets, it still use a multi-powertrain platform. Will you be able to take lessons from this to future EVs built on pure electric architecture?

Advertisement
Back to top

“That will obviously give us a lot of freedom. It’s obviously super cool what we’re going to do for electric platforms in terms of exteriors and overhangs and what we can offer with interior space. For me, the biggest advantage of an EV is in terms of interior and feeling. You have a completely different volume, so you feel like you are in a new environment. That’s something I want to create, and it’s something I haven’t experienced yet.”

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£17,990
89,344miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW X3 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£12,290
91,966miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mini Convertible 2.0 Cooper S Exclusive Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£20,500
22,783miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Mini Hatch 32.6kWh Level 3 Auto 3dr
2020
£28,500
5,352miles
Electric
Automatic
3
View details
Mg Hs 1.5 T-GDI Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,750
5,264miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen BEETLE 1.4 TSI Design Euro 5 3dr
2013
£8,495
59,201miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen PASSAT 2.0 TDI SE Business Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,590
101,318miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£18,090
58,147miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Vauxhall GRANDLAND X 1.2 Turbo SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,220
29,410miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
xxxx 19 December 2022

Didn't fit that rear wiper then.

Be nice to see another model with a slightly bigger battery,  say around 175 pound per KwH extra. 

WallMeerkat 1 July 2022
If we are going down the crossover path due to regulations, battery tech etc then I at least like the look of ones that are less van-shape, like the Polestar 2, and this.

However I am hugely surprised that it is a proper saloon, rather than a fastback hatch, it could've been a modern day Xantia EV.

OrangeProse 29 June 2022

Well, it's not the most coherent design I've ever seen, but it has an esoteric elegance to it and I do applaud them for trying something new. And I like that we're seeing the return of the fastback as we get gradually walked back from SUV-land (to an extent) by car designers.

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives