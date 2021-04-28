2022 Volkswagen ID 5: hot GTX model to be revealed next week

Volkswagen will officially reveal the performance version of its ID 5 SUV coupé on Wednesday 3 November, as the firm extends its range of ramped-up, electric GTX models.

The German manufacturer confirmed that the SUV would gain a hot GTX version earlier this year. The new machine, which is closely related to the current ID 4 SUV, was previously shown in a special camo livery in a teaser video during the launch of the new ID 4 GTX.

The ID 5 will be the third of Volkswagen’s electric ID models to go on sale in Europe, joining the ID 3 hatch and ID 4. It will be offered in virtually identical specification to the ID 4, with a range of battery sizes and single- and dual-motor versions with various power outputs.

Volkswagen boss Ralf Brandstätter said: “Our next coupé is all about the elegance of flowing lines and naturally the ID 5 will also have a GTX version.”

The ID 5 GTX will use the same powertrain as the new ID 4 version, with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers 295bhp, and a 77kWh battery giving an official range of up to 298 miles.

The ID 5 will initially be produced alongside the ID 4 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory, before both models move to a new home in the firm’s Emden facility.

Volkswagen has committed to launching at least one new ID model, all of which are built on the VW Group’s MEB platform, per year. The production version of the ID Buzz will follow next year, with the production ID Vizzion saloon due in 2023.

