BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Volkswagen ID 5: hot GTX model to be revealed next week
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second hand pics for 29 October

2022 Volkswagen ID 5: hot GTX model to be revealed next week

Model was previously teased with a special camouflage livery
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
29 October 2021

Volkswagen will officially reveal the performance version of its ID 5 SUV coupé on Wednesday 3 November, as the firm extends its range of ramped-up, electric GTX models. 

The German manufacturer confirmed that the SUV would gain a hot GTX version earlier this year. The new machine, which is closely related to the current ID 4 SUV, was previously shown in a special camo livery in a teaser video during the launch of the new ID 4 GTX.

The ID 5 will be the third of Volkswagen’s electric ID models to go on sale in Europe, joining the ID 3 hatch and ID 4. It will be offered in virtually identical specification to the ID 4, with a range of battery sizes and single- and dual-motor versions with various power outputs.

Related articles

Volkswagen boss Ralf Brandstätter said: “Our next coupé is all about the elegance of flowing lines and naturally the ID 5 will also have a GTX version.”

The ID 5 GTX will use the same powertrain as the new ID 4 version, with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers 295bhp, and a 77kWh battery giving an official range of up to 298 miles.

The ID 5 will initially be produced alongside the ID 4 at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory, before both models move to a new home in the firm’s Emden facility.

Volkswagen has committed to launching at least one new ID model, all of which are built on the VW Group’s MEB platform, per year. The production version of the ID Buzz will follow next year, with the production ID Vizzion saloon due in 2023. 

READ MORE

New 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 GTX is performance EV flagship​

Volkswagen ID 3 R: electric hot hatch tipped for 2024 launch​

Volkswagen Project Trinity to herald car-buying revolution​

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,695
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 3dr
2014
£3,799
60,331miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,850
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,850
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Dualjet Sz3 5dr
2015
£3,995
69,288miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review
1 BMW X4 M Compeption 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review
1 BMW M3 xDrive 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
dezzn 29 April 2021

And how heavy is this barge?

abkq 29 April 2021
This is pathetic. You are charged more for a car with reduced headroom which also looks uglier.
With the sloping roof the rear doesn't work. Looks too tall and narrow.
Peter Cavellini 28 April 2021

Another nail in the Coffin of Saloon cars, a high riding, g force machine.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review
1 BMW X4 M Compeption 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review

BMW X4 M Competition 2021 review
1 BMW M3 xDrive 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

BMW M3 xDrive 2021 review

View all latest drives