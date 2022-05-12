BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom gets new look and options
2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom gets new look and options

Goodwood’s range-topper gets a round of subtle updates to fend off the challenge from the Maybach S-Class
12 May 2022

Rolls-Royce has updated its range-topping Phantom saloon with an array of subtle tweaks aimed at keeping it competitive against rivals from Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley. 

The main tweaks include a slightly reworked front grille, which features a more prominent badge and a darkened finish and is now illuminated - as on the smaller Rolls-Royce Ghost.

A new, polished horizontal line between the daytime-running lights has also been added and gives the car a “new and assertive modernity, reflecting its driver-focused character”, according to Rolls-Royce.  

The Phantom’s lights also get an upgrade, with laser-cut star-shaped motifs added for extra night-time presence.

There’s a new set of stainless steel wheels too, with triangular details, but 1920s-style disc wheels are also available.

Inside, a thicker steering wheel has been fitted but the rest of the cabin remains unaltered.

However, owners can opt for a new silver-white interior colour scheme called Phantom Platino, which brings a bamboo-derived fabric for the rear seats, while leather is used for the front seats.

No other modifications have been made, so the Rolls-Royce Phantom continues with the same twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine that it has used since its arrival in 2017. 

Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “We are acutely conscious of our clients’ esteem for and love of their Phantoms. They felt it could not be improved; but while naturally respecting that view, we believe it is always possible, indeed necessary, to gently go further in our pursuit of absolute perfection. 

“The subtle changes we have made for the new Phantom Series II have all been minutely considered and meticulously executed. As Sir Henry Royce himself said: ‘Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing’.”

Rolls-Royce Phantom

The eighth-gen Rolls Royce Phantom is the second of the company's modern era. Is it still a world-beater?

Join the debate

Peter Cavellini 12 May 2022

A very beautiful hand crafted Car it is, but really, for the majority of us you'd wouldn't want to own one, but you wouldn't mind being driven it .

TStag 12 May 2022

There should be room in the RR range for a car that is wonderfully luxurious but that you actually want to drive. Bentley I guess are more in that space

rare 12 May 2022

Even the Phantom is excellent to drive. What you are asking for is essentially every other car in the Rolls-Royce range...! Black Badge for example, is supposed to be driven. 

Just Saying 12 May 2022
Spk for yourself Peter. I'd like to own one.
I accept a car, any car (lower case "c" Peter), has its rivals, suffice to say there is no vehicle more luxurious than this Phantom IMO. Stunning.

