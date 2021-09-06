BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 on sale from £154,995

Hot version of EQS flagship and top-rung Porsche Taycan rival offers up to 751bhp and 752lb ft
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
22 December 2021

Mercedes-AMG has revealed pricing and specification details for the EQS 53, the performance division’s first all-electric series-production car.

The luxury car will launch with 648bhp and a range of up to 358 miles. Two model lines will be available: Night Edition and Touring, with prices for both starting from £154,995.

Both Night Edition and Touring models are equipped with Mercedes-Benz's hyperscreen package with an augmented reality head-up display, nappa leather upholstery, a Burmester surround-sound system and active park assist with a 360-degree camera. 

AMG body details are also included as standard, with a black front grille featuring chrome detailing, a body-coloured front bumper, bespoke side skirts and an AMG boot lid spoiler. 

Night Edition models are equipped with 21in alloy wheels, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sports pedals and full leather upholstery. Night models can also be fitted with the firm’s AMG performance package which increases power to 751bhp and 752lb ft, adding ceramic brakes, a dynamic plus boost system for increased power and torque. The package also raises the model's top speed to 155mph and lowers its 0-62mph time to 3.4secs.

Mercedes-AMG says Touring models offer “comfortable, classy performance and styling,” with 22in alloy wheels, ambient lighting and a £2995 optional rear luxury lounge package which adds black nappa leather comfort seats with improved seating, luxury head restraints, a multimedia tablet, wireless mobile charging and additional USB ports. 

All models are available with a three-year subscription to Mercedes me Charge which gives access to the UK’s public charge network for one monthly cost, as well as access to BP Pulse+ for six months and a one-year unlimited Ionity membership.

The firm is now taking orders for the performance saloon, with the first models expected to arrive in the UK in April 2022. 

The new luxury performance saloon serves as the flagship model for both the EQS range and Mercedes-Benz’s line-up of bespoke electric cars. It will be followed by a range of AMG EVs, including hot versions of other EQ models built on the EVA2 platform as well as dedicated AMG models using the AMG.EA architecture

The EQS 53 incorporates extensive technical changes from regular versions of the electric limo, including an AMG-specific electric performance motor mounted on each axle. The motors feature new windings, stronger currents and new actuation via inverters, which allows for higher rotational speeds within the unit. These upgrades have allowed AMG to boost the power and torque of the permanently agitated synchronous motors. 

The twin-motor set-up enables fully variable all-wheel drive, although AMG has made the rear motor “particularly powerful” through a six-phase design and AMG-specific cooling functions to boost the motor’s efficiency. 

Power is stored in a 107.8kWh lithium ion battery with a 400V architecture, which features bespoke AMG wiring to aid performance and offer a range of 358 miles. The battery management system has been customised for the EQS 53, enabling greater performance in Sport and Sport+ driving modes. 

When driving, three levels of energy recuperation are available using switches on the steering wheel. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 200kW on a fast charger. 

As with the regular EQS, the new model’s suspension features multi-link front and rear axles, although AMG says it has redeveloped any components that have “an influence on the driving dynamics”, including the rear axle beam and both the subframe and the motor mountings. 

The car is equipped with AMG’s Ride Control+ air suspension, which combines with electronically controlled active dampers and standard rear-axle steering. As with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, the air suspension set-up has two pressure relief valves that, AMG claims, allow the damping force to be adjusted “even more precisely” to different driving conditions. The suspension system can also analyse sensor data to alter the damping force. 

The model features a range of AMG driving modes, which adjust the suspension, handling, power delivery and battery management, as well as changing the synthesised sound to suit. There is a choice of 21in or 22in wheels, with high-performance AMG brakes as standard. Larger ceramic brakes are optional. 

New AMG modes are available as part of the standard EQS Sound Experience system and include a Performance setting for Dynamic Plus models that adds “event sounds” for all vehicle functions. 

The EQS 53 sports a number of bespoke AMG styling elements, many of which reflect the tuning arm’s classic design traits. These include a bespoke black panel front grille with ‘hot-stamped’ chrome vertical struts, and a reworked front bumper and apron. While the new machine matches the 0.23 Cd of the regular EQS, AMG says it has conducted wind tunnel testing to optimise the airflow, hence the reworked rear diffuser, side air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler. 

Inside, the firm’s ‘Hyperscreen’ stretches the length of the dashboard. The set-up has been imbued with a number of special AMG modes and designs, including an optional AMG Track Pace system that records more than 80 data elements. 

A range of extra styling options for the EQS 53 will also be offered, including an AMG Night Package Dark Chrome that features red brake calipers and carbonfibre trim elements. 

