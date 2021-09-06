2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 on sale from £154,995

Mercedes-AMG has revealed pricing and specification details for the EQS 53, the performance division’s first all-electric series-production car.

The luxury car will launch with 648bhp and a range of up to 358 miles. Two model lines will be available: Night Edition and Touring, with prices for both starting from £154,995.

Both Night Edition and Touring models are equipped with Mercedes-Benz's hyperscreen package with an augmented reality head-up display, nappa leather upholstery, a Burmester surround-sound system and active park assist with a 360-degree camera.

AMG body details are also included as standard, with a black front grille featuring chrome detailing, a body-coloured front bumper, bespoke side skirts and an AMG boot lid spoiler.

Night Edition models are equipped with 21in alloy wheels, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, sports pedals and full leather upholstery. Night models can also be fitted with the firm’s AMG performance package which increases power to 751bhp and 752lb ft, adding ceramic brakes, a dynamic plus boost system for increased power and torque. The package also raises the model's top speed to 155mph and lowers its 0-62mph time to 3.4secs.

Mercedes-AMG says Touring models offer “comfortable, classy performance and styling,” with 22in alloy wheels, ambient lighting and a £2995 optional rear luxury lounge package which adds black nappa leather comfort seats with improved seating, luxury head restraints, a multimedia tablet, wireless mobile charging and additional USB ports.

All models are available with a three-year subscription to Mercedes me Charge which gives access to the UK’s public charge network for one monthly cost, as well as access to BP Pulse+ for six months and a one-year unlimited Ionity membership.

The firm is now taking orders for the performance saloon, with the first models expected to arrive in the UK in April 2022.