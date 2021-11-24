2022 Ford Ranger arrives with new look and engine options

The Ford Ranger, the best-selling pick-up truck in the UK, has been reinvented for its fourth generation with new powertrains, a bold redesign and a revamped cabin.

The Ranger has been on sale in its current form since 2011 yet remains hugely popular. With 13,097 units sold in 2020, it was the fifth most popular light commercial vehicle in the UK and the only pick-up in the top 10. Order books for the new version will be opened in late 2022, with pricing to be confirmed closer to that time.

The new-look Ranger has been styled with nods to Ford’s American-market F-150 large pick-up and new Bronco SUV. It’s 50mm wider, giving it a broader stance, which is enhanced by a larger radiator grille with a horizontal bar that incorporates the Ford badge and extends across the front to the new “C-clamp” daytime running lights.

The new tailgate design features the Ranger name stamped into the metal, while the sides now have slightly more pronounced wheel arches and now feature an integrated step on either side of the rear bumper to improve access into the loadbed. LED lights are available for the first time at both ends.

The current 2.0-litre diesel engine is retained, remaining architecturally the same with only slight modifications for cooling. There will be two single-turbocharged variants and a twin-turbocharged one, the power ratings for which are still to be confirmed.

A new 3.0-litre diesel V6 has been added to the ranks, too, and while it has yet to be officially detailed, it will no doubt tout performance statistics to trump the 210bhp and 367lb ft of torque currently available in today’s most powerful Ranger. A turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine will also be sold in some markets.

Ford has also confirmed that the new Ranger will be available with an electrified drivetrain, although it has offered no further details on specification or timeframe. The company will make its European commercial vehicle line-up zero-emissions-capable by 2024, so a plug-in hybrid is the most likely format for the Ranger, and various reports suggest it will be based around the 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine.