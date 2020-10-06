2021 Vauxhall Crossland shows new face and ditches ‘X’

Vauxhall's bold design revolution continues with a mid-life update for the Crossland compact crossover, which joins its larger Mokka sibling in receiving the brand’s new Vizor front end.

The family-oriented Crossland – which follows the Mokka in dropping its ‘X’ suffix – has been restyled three years after it was introduced. It will go on sale this month, priced from around £20,000, ahead of deliveries beginning in 2021.

Design tweaks for the Renault Captur rival are centred on the front end, where LED headlights and Vauxhall’s simplified new brand emblem are brought together with the grille on a single panel.

More subtle updates at the rear include dark-tinted brake lights and a contrasting black bootlid, which is claimed to give the Crossland a wider stance, visually. The model name is now spelled out across the rear of the car, in line with the Mokka, and the brand’s chunky new two-tone alloy wheels are available as an option.

The interior has been left largely unaltered, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is now a standard feature and redesigned front seats – approved by the Campaign for Healthier Backs – are said to offer improved comfort and support.

The Crossland’s split folding rear bench is retained and can be slid forward by 150mm to increase boot capacity from 410 to 520 litres, or folded flat to provide a maximum of 1255 litres of boot space.

The Crossland can be specified with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine in 82bhp or 128bhp guises (the mid-range 108bhp option will be discontinued for 2021) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor with 108bhp or 118bhp.

Stop/start functionality is already standard with all powertrains on the current car and consumption ratings can be expected to remain broadly similar: between 45.6mpg and 47.9mpg for the petrol car, and 55.4mpg to 60.1mpg for the diesel.

Vauxhall has also tweaked the chassis for “enhanced driving dynamics”, adding new springs and dampers at the front and rear, alongside tweaks to the steering shaft that promise improved handling and steering feel.

