2021 Skoda Karoq gains fresh look and new technology

The Skoda Karoq has been updated four years after launch with new, sustainable materials, improved engine efficiency and new technology.

The Czech firm’s popular SUV receives exterior design changes that include slimmer, rearranged LED lights at the front and rear, a wider, hexagonal grille and body-coloured bumpers.

The model also gains a longer, body-coloured rear spoiler, a front apron with air curtains, an aerodynamically optimised fuel tank and new alloy wheel designs available in 17in, 18in and 19in diameters. Skoda claims the changes contribute to a 9% reduction in drag, to a Cd of 0.30, making the Karoq one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class.

The new Karoq can be selected with an Eco pack, which adds sustainable materials to the car’s cabin, such as vegan, leather-effect seat covers made from recycled materials. The door trim on some models is made of ‘Suedia’ (microsuede).

Three specification levels will be available – SE Drive, SE L and the range-topping SportLine – and the Karoq has five engine choices at its disposal. These consist of three petrol and two diesel units, all turbocharged.

The petrol range comprises an entry-level 108bhp 1.0-litre, a 147bhp 1.5-litre and a 187bhp 2.0-litre engine. Both diesel options are 2.0-litre units, producing either 114bhp or 150bhp.

All engines are available with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions apart from the 1.0-litre engine, which is manual only.

Entry-level SE Drive models now gain an 8.0in digital driver's display as standard to replace the manual dials seen in the previous Karoq, as well as a host of travel assist systems, including front assist, pedestrian protection, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included, with optional wireless phone charging.

Next-step SE L models are equipped with a larger, body-coloured spoiler, 17in wheels and external Aero trim that, Skoda says, reduces air turbulence.

SportLine models are equipped with LED matrix headlights and have Skoda’s Black Pack as standard, which adds black trim for the window frames, roof rails, rear diffuser, wing mirrors and 18in alloy wheels.

The new Karoq is expected to go on sale next year but prices have not yet been announced.