BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Skoda Karoq gains fresh look and new technology
UP NEXT
New Genesis G90 to rival BMW 7 Series in 2022

2021 Skoda Karoq gains fresh look and new technology

Popular SUV is now more aerodynamic, with upgrades to exterior design, and includes sustainable materials
News
2 mins read
30 November 2021

The Skoda Karoq has been updated four years after launch with new, sustainable materials, improved engine efficiency and new technology. 

The Czech firm’s popular SUV receives exterior design changes that include slimmer, rearranged LED lights at the front and rear, a wider, hexagonal grille and body-coloured bumpers. 

The model also gains a longer, body-coloured rear spoiler, a front apron with air curtains, an aerodynamically optimised fuel tank and new alloy wheel designs available in 17in, 18in and 19in diameters. Skoda claims the changes contribute to a 9% reduction in drag, to a Cd of 0.30, making the Karoq one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class. 

Related articles

The new Karoq can be selected with an Eco pack, which adds sustainable materials to the car’s cabin, such as vegan, leather-effect seat covers made from recycled materials. The door trim on some models is made of ‘Suedia’ (microsuede).

Three specification levels will be available – SE Drive, SE L and the range-topping SportLine – and the Karoq has five engine choices at its disposal. These consist of three petrol and two diesel units, all turbocharged.

The petrol range comprises an entry-level 108bhp 1.0-litre, a 147bhp 1.5-litre and a 187bhp 2.0-litre engine. Both diesel options are 2.0-litre units, producing either 114bhp or 150bhp.

All engines are available with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions apart from the 1.0-litre engine, which is manual only.

Entry-level SE Drive models now gain an 8.0in digital driver's display as standard to replace the manual dials seen in the previous Karoq, as well as a host of travel assist systems, including front assist, pedestrian protection, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. 

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included, with optional wireless phone charging. 

Next-step SE L models are equipped with a larger, body-coloured spoiler, 17in wheels and external Aero trim that, Skoda says, reduces air turbulence. 

SportLine models are equipped with LED matrix headlights and have Skoda’s Black Pack as standard, which adds black trim for the window frames, roof rails, rear diffuser, wing mirrors and 18in alloy wheels. 

The new Karoq is expected to go on sale next year but prices have not yet been announced.

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se L 5dr
2018
£15,950
61,231miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2018
£16,342
48,002miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 2.0 Tdi Se L 4x4 5dr Dsg
2018
£16,690
57,802miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr Dsg
2018
£16,900
43,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.5 Tsi Se 5dr Dsg
2018
£16,995
61,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.6 Tdi Se L 5dr
2018
£17,000
63,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2018
£17,295
33,977miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2018
£17,295
36,858miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se Nav Plus 5dr
2018
£17,490
46,003miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Karoq Scout 2019 road test review - hero front

Skoda Karoq

Soft-roading compact SUV aims to showcase Skoda’s modern-day qualities - we find out if it has kept some of the traits that made the Yeti so likeable

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
gavsmit 30 November 2021

"Fresh new look"?!

Are these pictures of the old car then?

Some might say that this exercise is just about asking more money for the car.

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives