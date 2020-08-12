2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: new images showcase comfort-focused interior

Mercedes-Benz claims the new S-Class, which is set to make its debut later this year, will feature a “revolutionary” interior design that will offer new technology and design features aimed at enabling unprecedented levels of comfort.

The German firm has previously confirmed the seventh generation of flagship saloon will be the first to feature a new version of its Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment. Mercedes has now released a series of new official teaser images of the interior, and given further details of some of the new ‘luxury and well-being’ design features.

Mercedes says the interior of the new S-Class has been designed to offer “a feel-good ambience with lounge character”, with the firm saying it has taken design cues from both interior architecture and yacht design. It claims the interior offers “a third place” that serves as a “refuge between home and workplace”.

There is an entirely new dashboard design, featuring an ergonomic display arrangement. The interior includes large trim elements built into the dash and offered in the car’s rear as part of the ‘First Class rear suite’. They are made from open-pore wood veneer with aluminium inlays.

Mercedes will also introduce new versions of the ‘Energizing Comfort’ features in the car. They include a new air filtering system, which will filter out fine dust, pollen and odours, and in certain markets will show the exterior air quality.

There are also additional programmes that alter various interior settings, such as the massaging seats. The new ‘coach’ function can sync with fitness and wellness trackers to suggest comfort settings for planned trips by analysing data about an owner’s sleep quality or stress level.

Mercedes notes that in the S-Class’s primary markets - the US and China - the car’s owner customarily sits in the back, so it has “systematically designed the new edition of its flagship model with the rear in mind”. As such, rear passengers have access to the same infotainment functions as those in the front, controlled via up to three touchscreens - each of which can be specified with OLED technology and haptic touch feedback.