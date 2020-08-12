2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: new images showcase comfort-focused interior

Mercedes-Benz claims the new S-Class, which is set to make its debut later this year, will feature a “revolutionary” interior design that will offer new technology and design features aimed at enabling unprecedented levels of comfort.
The German firm has previously confirmed the seventh generation of flagship saloon will be the first to feature a new version of its Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment. Mercedes has now released a series of new official teaser images of the interior, and given further details of some of the new ‘luxury and well-being’ design features.
Mercedes says the interior of the new S-Class has been designed to offer “a feel-good ambience with lounge character”, with the firm saying it has taken design cues from both interior architecture and yacht design. It claims the interior offers “a third place” that serves as a “refuge between home and workplace”.
There is an entirely new dashboard design, featuring an ergonomic display arrangement. The interior includes large trim elements built into the dash and offered in the car’s rear as part of the ‘First Class rear suite’. They are made from open-pore wood veneer with aluminium inlays.
Mercedes will also introduce new versions of the ‘Energizing Comfort’ features in the car. They include a new air filtering system, which will filter out fine dust, pollen and odours, and in certain markets will show the exterior air quality.
There are also additional programmes that alter various interior settings, such as the massaging seats. The new ‘coach’ function can sync with fitness and wellness trackers to suggest comfort settings for planned trips by analysing data about an owner’s sleep quality or stress level.
Mercedes notes that in the S-Class’s primary markets - the US and China - the car’s owner customarily sits in the back, so it has “systematically designed the new edition of its flagship model with the rear in mind”. As such, rear passengers have access to the same infotainment functions as those in the front, controlled via up to three touchscreens - each of which can be specified with OLED technology and haptic touch feedback.
Join the debate
tuga
I like buttons.
That dashboard does not look good. The instrument panel looks tiny next to the massive center console/screen. All the tech also sounds like a nightmare if/when something goes wrong.
The seats do look comfy though.
Overall, pretty sure this is the first S-Class I can remember being launched that I won't like ( and I remember, and love, the W140 ).
Saucerer
Germans still can't do luxury properly
Luxury is suppose to be warm and inviting but just from these photos of the interior, the next S-Class looks cold, austere and too clinical. Again, as has been the case with every S-Class and indeed every German car in this sector. Bentley has nothing to worry about with their Flying Spur.
Pietro Cavolonero
Oi Mercedes!
Samsung called.. they want their tablets back.
In no way can this be described as a luxury environment, but it will sell by the bucket load no doubt.
Peter Cavellini
Sensory overload.
We've just started reducing buttons and now we're going to have to deal with a car that's smarter and quicker than us?, don't get me wrong, I like the odd gadget, but don't want to order Pizza or switch the Tv on before I come home, I'd be quite happy if the car took over if I wasn't paying attention or if I was tired it suggested taking a Coffee break.
LucyP
And if the rear seats are so important as this article says
then why do the screens look like something that the owner has bought from Halfords and then stuck on to the front seat backs with No More Nails?
Oh and Mr Felix Page - they are also bought mainly for the chauffeur market in the UK too, because if you drive it yourself they only really work if you have the chairman's parking space. Try one at the Trinity car park in Leeds on the ramps or if you really want a challenge, there is a multi-storey in Worcester town centre that has the tightest ramps I can ever remember. And no matter how far forward you pull an S class into any car-parking space, it always sticks out the furthest of any car on the row.
Speedraser
I could not possibly care
I could not possibly care less about any of these new "features." By the way, the ovewhelming majority of S-Class owners in the US do NOT sit in the back seat.
Mile after Mile
Sad to say
Was looking forward to knowing more about the S Class but what really is appealing about all this interior design? From the above comments seems very little if anything at all. Shame.
Deputy
Agree LucyP
Those screens have larger bezels than my 2010 iPad! Again, the technology listed is the sort of tech that your grandad thinks is cool. So perfect target market then!
Just Saying
Here we go yet again!
Clearly, the design team at Mercedes are talented individuals and deserve some credit.
Ask yourself this: Am I talented?
You sure about that?
catnip
Just Saying wrote:
Is that maybe because this is a publication read by those interested in cars, rather than just those interested in gadgets?
Pages
Add your comment