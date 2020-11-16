BACK TO ALL NEWS
2021 Mercedes-AMG C53: four-pot C43 successor drops disguise

Hot new C-Class prototype has been spotted with production-ready bodywork for the first time
16 November 2020

The Mercedes-AMG C53 4Matic has been spotted undergoing its latest round of testing in what appears to be production-ready bodywork, less than a year before it's planned to head into UK showrooms alongside standard versions of the new, fifth-generation C-Class.

Set to rival the Audi S4 and  BMW M340i xDrive, the four-wheel-drive C53 will replace today's C43 4Matic. It forms part of an extensive new C-Class line-up from AMG alongside successor models to today’s C63 and C63 S – each to be offered in saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet body styles.

While it still wears non-standard alloy wheels that will evolve further before reaching production, these latest images give us our best look yet at the front and rear end of the upcoming saloon.

The C53 prototype pictured here is clearly differentiated from standard versions of the new C-Class we’ve already caught testing by a series of typical AMG styling elements, including a Panamericana grille with vertical louvres, a deeper front bumper assembly with new vertical ducting and so-called flics within the outer edges, wider sills and a bespoke rear bumper housing four round tailpipes.

Those exhausts single out the prototype as a C53, because all sightings of the top-end C63 have so far been with square-shaped exhaust tips. as well as a more aggressive front bumper and larger brakes.

It also sports large brake discs and what appear to be six-pot front brake calipers – a telltale sign that this is no ordinary C-Class. Further differentiation from previous Mk5 C-Class prototypes include 18in wheels.

The C53 had previously been spotted taking part in cold-weather testing with extensive visual camouflage, incuding heavily disguised front and rear lights and contrasting alloy wheel designs.

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz C-class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Can the C-Class, our perennial runner-up in the compact saloon category, finally reach the top spot?

Read our review
As first reported by Autocar last year, AMG has settled on a four-cylinder strategy for its new C-Class models.

The C53 is planned to eschew the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine of the existing C43 for a further developed version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine already used by the A35 and its more powerful A45 sibling.

Nothing is official just yet, although indications are it will be tuned to develop in the vicinity of 380bhp, giving the new C53 and subtle 13bhp increase in power over the outgoing C43.

Along with the new engine, the new AMG model is set to adopt a nine-speed automatic gearbox and heavily updated four-wheel drive system offering a greater apportioning of drive front to rear.

Meanwhile, Autocar has learned AMG is also developing an advanced new turbocharger setup in partnership with its Brixworth-based High Performance Powertrain division for use on future production models, including the new four-cylinder engine due to enter service in the next C63 during the second half of 2021.

Similar to the system already used by Mercedes on its F1 race car and set to appear on the AMG One hypercar, the new layout is understood to add an electric motor and compressor to the induction system to boost output, eliminate turbo lag and provide what AMG insiders describe as “energy to be harvested back into the system for added performance”.

READ MORE

Next AMG C63 to ditch V8 for hybrid four-pot

Mercedes to launch 32 new models by 2022 in massive rollout

Mercedes downplays 75% AMG range restriction claims

Join the debate

Comments
13

Ski Kid

12 March 2020

A 4 cylinder is second or third class to a v8 , 6 or even 5 cylinder why would you spend a lot on a four.

eseaton

12 March 2020
With a 4 cylinder, it is basically a commercial vehicle

Andrew1

12 March 2020
Some common sense. It would have had serious issues selling with the new emissions rules coming in this year.
Just like dinosaurs, big ICE engines were great but are being replaced by something better.

Ski Kid

12 March 2020

All the reports on the 4 cylinder replacement ie Porche thay use more fuel than 6 cylinders and also smaller  very high compression petrols emit more particulates,just like diesels.I suppose when solid state technology is here in 5 to 8 years it will be all electric .

eseaton

12 March 2020

Unless 'something better' means something more desirable, then it isn't better.

 

You say it is common sense to but a little 4 cylinder in an AMG, but when was an AMG ever remotely about common sense?  The whole idea of AMG is hammer car madness and brutality.

 

This may be some sort of Mercedes, but it sure as hell isn't any sort of AMG.

 

I've got an old 6.2 CLS which I've had for nearly 13 years and 152000 miles.  I will keep it until it expires as I have absolutely no interest in anything they have to offer as a replacement now.

 

 

Andrew1

12 March 2020
Well, VW is not the best example when it comes to emissions, is it?
The 4 cylinder will also weight less, which is another benefit.

xxxx

12 March 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

Well, VW is not the best example when it comes to emissions, is it? The 4 cylinder will also weight less, which is another benefit.

Not if you have to add a turbo, intercooler, hybrid battery, wiring, electric motor to that 4 pot to make up the diffference.  Wonder what the difference in % weight increase is between a Cayman 4 and the Cayman 6 pot, anyone?

Andrew1

12 March 2020
xxxx wrote:

Andrew1 wrote:

Well, VW is not the best example when it comes to emissions, is it? The 4 cylinder will also weight less, which is another benefit.

Not if you have to add a turbo, intercooler, hybrid battery, wiring, electric motor to that 4 pot to make up the diffference.  Wonder what the difference in % weight increase is between a Cayman 4 and the Cayman 6 pot, anyone?

Andrew1

12 March 2020
The existing C43 is biturbo. Nice try, though.

xxxx

12 March 2020
Andrew1 wrote:

The existing C43 is biturbo. Nice try, though.

That's OK I was referring to the Porsche example, read from Ski Kid onwards. Better luck next time! 

