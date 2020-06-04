Jeep updates Compass with new engine, gearbox and tech

New 1.3 turbo petrol boosts efficiency, with dual-clutch gearbox, chassis tweaks and connectivity improvements also brought in
4 June 2020

Jeep has given its Compass SUV a series of upgrades for its 2020 model year, including the introduction of a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. 

The new unit, which first debuted on the Fiat 500X crossover, is available in 128bhp form with a six-speed manual gearbox and 148bhp form with a new six-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. Both units put out 30lb ft more torque than the 1.4 petrol they replace. 

Both are also front wheel drive only, whereas the previous Compass was only offered in 4x4 form with an automatic’ box. Jeep claims a 27% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 30% improvement in fuel economy when compared with the old 1.4-litre 4x4 auto models. 

The new dry dual clutch gearbox also brings a Sport mode, which along with adjusting shift behaviour, holding a lower gear and boosting throttle response also increases the steering weight.

Elsewhere, Jeep will offer a plug-in hybrid 4xe version, using the same 1.3-litre petrol mated to a rear axle electric motor enabling all-wheel drive, in the second half of this year. The 4xe can be had in  187bhp and 237bhp forms. Finally, the 1.6-litre diesel now gets selective catalytic reduction to reduce particulate emissions. 

Further mechanical revisions include a retuned steering rack claimed to be lighter and more progressive, plus new shock absorbers to reduce body movements and improve braking stability. 

Styling upgrades are more modest and include five new exterior colours, available in combination with a black roof, and six new wheel designs. A redesigned tonneau cover also features. 

Finally, the Compass receives new technology including Jeep’s Uconnect services, added across the range, providing an array of online functions and the ability to connect the car to a mobile app or smartwatch. 4xe models will feature tech such as cabin pre-conditioning, too. 

READ MORE:

Jeep Compass review 

First drive: GKN Jeep Renegade eAWD BEV prototype

How Jeep's Wagoneer became the original luxury SUV

 

