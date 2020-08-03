2021 Hyundai i30 N and Fastback N seen lapping the Nurburgring

Hyundai recently updated its i30 family hatchback with a fresh look and a raft of new technology, and new spy shots show that the hot i30 N variant will benefit from this too.

Prototypes of both the standard i30 N and the saloon-shaped i30 N Fastback have been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, showing that the Volkswagen Golf GTI rival's styling will be tweaked to match the standard i30.

Despite heavy camouflage, we can see that the front grille has been reshaped and will likely bear the same 3D pattern as the i30 N-Line, while it's expected that the headlights, brake lights and bumpers of both models will be reshaped.

The mules also sport larger exhaust outlets and a fresh wheel design, so it's likely that Hyundai will attempt to further set the hot hatch apart from the car upon which it's based.

The interior will continue to be largely identical to that of the standard i30, meaning a new 7.0in digital instrument display, a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen and wireless smartphone charging will feature as standard.

A suite of active safety systems including Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision Avoidance Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert will also be carried across.

The current i30 N's turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with 217bhp and 260lb ft, is likely to be carried over unchanged, given that it remains competitive in light of the competition. That means the facelifted car should accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.1sec, hit a top speed of 155mph and be capable of an official 34mpg.

The newly refreshed suspension set-up - which aims to make the hot hatch more useable, with softer front springs, larger bumpstops and a slimmer anti-roll bar - will also feature.

