BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Bentley Bentayga S brings handling focus to luxury SUV
UP NEXT
New 2023 Audi A4 range to be topped by electric and hybrid RS duo

2021 Bentley Bentayga S brings handling focus to luxury SUV

Stiffer suspension and quicker-acting chassis aids come alongside bespoke styling package
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
25 May 2021

Bentley claims to have brought "extra sporting agility to the Bentayga family" with the introduction of a stiffer, more responsive and aggressively styled S variant.

Priced from £179,600, the Bentayga S has arrived as the fourth model in the luxury SUV's updated line-up, joining the plug-in hybrid, the standard V8 and the W12-powered Speed.

The S is marked out from the rest of the range by its unique 22in wheels, bespoke badging and standard-fit Blackline design package. It also gains a larger rear spoiler, black lower-body panels, tinted light clusters and black oval exits for its louder sports exhaust.

Alcantara is used on the seats, gear selector, steering wheel, headlining and other trim elements for a "performance-focused" ambiance, and the seats themselves are available in a cleaner, 'fluted' pattern. The Bentayga S can be specified with four, five or seven seats.

More important are the revisions to the SUV's chassis, which promise "an even more engaging drive" than existing iterations of the Range Rover rival. 

The dampers have been firmed up by 15% for reduced body roll in Sport driving mode, while the torque-vectoring system has been recalibrated to offer enhanced responsiveness.

The Bentayga S also gets Bentley's Dynamic Ride system as standard, bringing 48V active roll control hardware that's said to react within 0.3sec - and with up to 885lb ft of torque - to rolling under hard cornering.

Power comes from the same 542bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 as the standard Bentayga, with the S claiming a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 180mph. That's just 0.6sec and 10mph shy of the 6.0-litre W12-powered Bentayga Speed, which Bentley claimes is the world's fastest SUV.

READ MORE

Bentley Bentayga updated with fresh looks and new technology

Bentley Bentayga 2020 UK review 

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid: luxury PHEV SUV updated for 2021

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2016
£88,980
51,196miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2016
£94,940
20,478miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2017
£99,000
37,407miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2016
£99,000
18,937miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2019
£109,840
39,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 5dr Auto
2018
£109,980
20,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2016
£109,980
6,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2018
£109,990
29,683miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 5dr Auto
2018
£114,850
6,406miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

1 VW Golf Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf Estate 2.0 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

The big-in-every-way Bentley SUV lands. We assess the impact of this most luxurious of luxury SUVs, which has few direct rivals with which to compare

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 McLaren Elva 2021 UK FD Hero Front

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

1 Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

1 Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK FD hero front

Aston Martin V12 Speedster 2021 UK review

1 Fiat 500e Action 2021 UK FD hero front

Fiat 500 Electric Action 2021 UK review

1 VW Golf Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf Estate 2.0 TDI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives