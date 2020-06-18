2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift previewed in leaked images

Bentley will update its best-selling model, the Bentayga SUV, to bring it into line with its latest models for 2020, and new images posted online give us an idea of what to expect from the overhaul.
Pictures posted to Instagram by user Wilco Blok appear to have been taken from a launch brochure, partly revealing the Bentayga's refreshed styling and new-look interior.
At the front, the Bentayga retains its prominent grille but receives a reconfigured headlight design to match the firm's new Continental and Flying Spur - both of which were launched since the Bentayga arrived in 2016 - and a reshaped bumper with new, straight-edged lower air intakes topped with the same mesh design as the grille.
The rear end design has not been leaked, but previously spotted test mules showed that the brakelights have been reshaped and expanded, while the current model's deep numberplate recess looks to have been brought forward.
Changes to the interior look to be similarly subtle. The new images show off a new centre console design and reshaped instrument cluster, but more significant is the removal of physical buttons at the side of the infotainment screen.
The current car's infotainment system is often criticised for feeling out of date next to cheaper siblings from Audi and Porsche, so the latest system from the Continental GT and Flying Spur looks to have been introduced, while the range of active safety technology should advance.
The flagship W12 engine is expected to receive upgrades to boost efficiency, but don't expect anything dramatic across the rest of the range. The V8 is relatively new, too, while the six-cylinder plug-in hybrid model still isn't on sale after a lengthy delay.
Question marks remain over the diesel model, which was officially axed from the firm's line-up in 2018. A change in attitude towards the fuel was blamed for its removal back then, but since then sister brand Audi has introduced several large capacity S-badged diesel models to its range.
Join the debate
Thekrankis
Still fugly....
.....for a taxi.
bol
Still rank
and vile in every way
lambo58
Ugly car for ugly rich people
Ugly car for ugly rich people
HazwoldV8
lambo58 wrote:
Dear lambo58,
Just because you waste your time playing online poker, gambling and living as an unemployed person, dwindling away your money as though it were just plain paper, DOES NOT entitle you to bellittle people who have strived to make money and now are reaping the benifits of it.
In short, JUST BECAUSE YOU HAVE NO INITIATIVE, DOESN'T MEAN NO ONE ELSE HAS.
5cylinderT
HazwoldV8 wrote:
right ok what ever, just because respecting other peoples opinion isnt a thing in your life, after all this is great britain and we all have the right of speech for the better or for worse. why dont you donated your words to the people that arent able to talk in this world or maybe that would be a bad idea because we would have more people suffering from verbal diarrhoea.
Ski Kid
I try to like it but can't
Due to it's extreme ugliness,just buy a 2yr old RR and conto gt and have some change.
CJC
Tend to agree ski kid . But I
Tend to agree ski kid . But I have to say I have a 19my Range Rover and the Bentayga although ugly is a far better car, and everything works. Range Rover for looks but I take the Bentayga when I can!
Viscount Biscuit
From the above pictures I
From the above pictures I fear the surgeon’s knife hasn’t been sufficiently employed to alter this cars’s biggest problem. The Cayenne cousin has matured into something closer to the swan rather than the duckling and the Bentaga’s siblings have seen great visual improvement. Apart from the gargantuas Mulsanne - only appreciable from inside.
JMax18
I don't know... I think ive
I don't know... I think ive actually got roung to liking this car.
Be awesome if it ended up looking good too.
Peter Cavellini
Been there?
It didn't go down well when it first appeared, but, I have to say, having actually seen one or two in the metal, that it's something different from seeing another Range Rover!
Pages
Add your comment