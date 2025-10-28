Mercedes-Benz has given us the first glimpse of its next-generation Sprinter by unveiling a design study called The Boulder.

The rock carving hints at what the new van will look like, with a revised grille and a boxier rear that will feature on both electric and combustion versions.

The new Sprinter will lead a new line-up of vans. These were due be electric-only, being based on Mercedes' new VAN.EA platform, but after disappointing EV adoption across the industry, Mercedes backtracked and announced in February that VAN.EA would be joined by a VAN.CA platform.

This is the first instance of an electric van platform being re-engineered for ICE use, coming after Mercedes did the same thing with its new MMA car platform.

“In terms of the logic, it is the same as [with] the new CLA: one platform for combustion and electric,” said Kai Sieber, Mercedes' head of smart design.

Despite utilising different powertrains, the two platforms have a claimed 70% commonality and will share production lines.

EV and ICE vans will also share designs, but there will be differentiation between the commercial and passenger variants. Sieber describes this as the vans wearing “a commercial hat” on the body-in-white.

Mercedes' new van range will probably follow the same format as the current one. That will mean one van replacing the medium-sized Vito (and mirroring the VLE MPV) and another van replacing the larger Sprinter.

Model names haven't yet been confirmed, but The Boulder does use the Sprinter name, suggesting the existing naming structure will remain unchanged.