Top 10 electric motorbikes from Motorcycle Live

​Want to go electric on two wheels without any compromises?

There’s a new wave of hugely desirable zero emissions motorbikes and scooters on the market now, many highlighted this week at this month’s Motorcycle Live event at the NEC in Birmingham.

They come at a variety of prices and with similarly diverse ranges and top speeds. We tracked down the best:

BMW Motorrad CE 04

Unveiled over a year ago, the CE 04 was quickly dismissed as an over ambitious concept. Now, however, BMW is putting the futuristic scooter into production and first impressions are eye-catching; with its angular body panels and lengthy wheelbase it certainly doesn’t look like a conventional scooter.

Thrusting the CE 04 along is a liquid cooled synchronous motor which is coupled to a 8.9kWh battery that delivers an admirable 89 miles of range and a maximum power output of 41bhp. BMW also offers a reduced capacity, 30bhp variant of the CE 04, which has a slightly lower range of 62 miles.

Charging time using a wallbox charger is four hours and 20 minutes. However, if you opt for the quick charger this time is reduced to just an hour and 40 minutes. And, if charging from 20% to 80%, then expect an even quicker charge time of 45 minutes.

Prices start from £11,700 but BMW offers a host packages and optional extras that could push that up further still, including a quick charger and seat heater.

Harley Davidson Livewire

Harley has taken an early lead in the race to electrification. This is the brand's first all electric motorcycle, and it hits the mark by offering a range of 95 miles, a top speed of 115mph and a 0-60mph time in a rapid three seconds.