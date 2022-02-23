BACK TO ALL NEWS
Move Electric sets seven EV lap records at Brands Hatch

Autocar's sister title sets simultaneous benchmarks for electric car, van, scooter, moped, EV conversion, bike and skateboard
23 February 2022

Move Electric, Autocar’s new sister brand dedicated to all forms of electric mobility, has set seven new electric lap records around the famous Brands Hatch circuit – with a bit of help from Autocar’s Matt Prior.

The seven records for a range electric machines, picked to reflect the diverse subject matter Move Electric covers, were all set simultaneously around the Kent track’s 1.2-mile Indy Circuit.

While Brands Hatch has hosted everything from hugely powerful Formula 1 cars to wild rallycross specials over the years, the venue has never previously staged such a disparate range of electric vehicles.

Taking to the track for a record attempt was a Tesla Model 3, a Citroën e-Dispatch XL van, a Silence electric moped, a Gocycle e-bike, a £1 million Lunaz Rolls-Royce, a Perry eHopper electric scooter and an experimental electric skateboard. 

Topping the field was the Tesla Model 3 with a lap record of 1min 6.77sec, despite being limited to 87mph for safety reasons. 

It was followed by the Citroën e-Dispatch Enterprise Pro XL 75kWh, Silence S01 Connected and Lunaz Rolls-Royce Phantom V, the electric skateboard, Gocycle G4 and, lastly, the Perry eHopper – ridden by Autocar editor-at-large Prior.

“E-mobility is a broad church and Move Electric wanted to celebrate the incredible diversity of vehicles available by setting lap records on the same asphalt used by touring cars, superbikes and even, in the past, Formula 1 racers,” said Move Electric editor James Attwood. 

“What it showed was just how capable, rapid and fun the latest generation of electric vehicles can be – and there really is something for everyone.”

Prior said: “If you want to go as fast as possible around Brands on an e-scooter, don't skip leg day. 

“Sadly, I've been skipping leg day for about 20 years. Uphill, it's exhausting and slow. Downhill, it's not exhausting but still slow. How slow? We had a small run-up to the start line. The Tesla finished its lap basically as I was starting mine.”

For more on the lap records, visit moveelectric.com or check out this week’s Autocar magazine.

